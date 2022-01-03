AMD CEO Teases Rembrandt 6nm APU Ahead of CES 2022

Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, tweeted out a new image earlier this morning showcasing a die shot of what appears to be AMD's upcoming 6nm Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) mobile CPUs. The tweet arrives in preparation for AMD's product premiere tomorrow for CES 2022, so we can expect Su to share more details about Rembrandt during her speech.

Rumored specs of Rembrandt appeared three days ago, exposing the Ryzen 6000 chips' potential. The new processors will supposedly carry the Ryzen 6000-series moniker and pack up to eight Zen 3 cores and 16MB of L3 cache. It doesn't sound like much, but we should see some CPU improvements from Zen 3's refresh on TSMC's 6nm process.

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech - hope you will join us for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXwJanuary 3, 2022

The graphics department is arguably getting the most significant upgrade, swapping from AMD's matured and aged Vega integrated graphics architecture to its current RDNA2 architecture. According to the gossip on the street, the new integrated graphics chip will also include more cores, with up to 768 stream processors. In addition, it gives the new RDNA 2 iGPU 50% more cores than its Vega counterparts, potentially making these chips quite decent at gaming.

Other updated features include rumored DDR5 and LPDDR5 support and improved connectivity with up to 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and dual USB 4 40 Gbps ports.

As usual, take rumors with a big grain of salt. Luckily we won't be waiting long to see whether or not this information is accurate, as AMD's remote CES 2022 product premiere starts tomorrow at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. So be sure not to miss it, but if you do, we'll have coverage of the event for you to read here on the site.