AMD Chipset Vulnerability Leaks Passwords, Patch Available

AMD has divulged details about a chipset vulnerability that can allow non-privileged users to read and dump some types of memory pages in Windows. This technique allows an attacker to steal passwords or enable other types of attacks, including circumventing standard KASLR exploitation (aka Spectre and Meltdown) mitigations (via TheRecord).



Word of the bug came as part of a coordinated disclosure with Kyriakos Economou, a security researcher and co-founder of ZeroPeril, who exploited the vulnerability to downloaded several gigabytes of sensitive data from impacted AMD processors — but as a non-admin user. AMD has prepared mitigations that can be downloaded either as part of its latest chipset drivers or by using Windows Update to update the AMD PSP driver (details below).

AMD originally issued the patch several weeks ago, but without disclosing which vulnerabilities were addressed. This new disclosure answers those questions.

The security researcher first discovered the flaw with Ryzen 2000- and 3000-series chips, but AMD initially listed only Ryzen 1000 and older chips in its advisory. The researcher noted the discrepancy in his report, and we followed up with AMD about the issue. AMD has since updated the page with a full list of impacted processors that spans its entire modern consumer processor lineup as well as many older models (list below).

Economou attacked two separate issues with AMD's amdsps.sys driver for its Platform Security Processor (PSP), an embedded chip that manages chip security. The vulnerability allowed the researcher to extract multiple gigabytes of uninitialized physical memory pages. The full report goes deeper into the details of the vulnerability (PDF alert), but this passage summarizes the end result:

"During our tests we managed to leak several gigabytes of uninitialized physical pages by allocating and freeing blocks of 100 allocations continuously until the system was not able to return a contiguous physical page buffer.



The contents of those physical pages varied from kernel objects and arbitrary pool addresses that can be used to circumvent exploitation mitigations such as KASLR, and even registry key mappings of \Registry\Machine\SAM containing NTLM hashes of user authentication credentials that can be used in subsequent attack stages.



For example, these can be used to steal credentials of a user with administrative privilege and/or be used in pass-the-hash style attacks to gain further access inside a network."

AMD advises that impacted users update to AMD PSP driver 5.17.0.0 via Windows Update or to AMD Chipset Driver 3.08.17.735 (or newer in the future).

AMD's chipset vulnerability disclosure comes on the heels of news that all of its processors suffer from a Meltdown-like vulnerability that will require specific software optimizations to patch. However, AMD leaves that to software vendors to implement, meaning many types of software could simply go unpatched.

AMD's processors have gained a reputation for being more secure than Intel's chips due to far fewer discovered vulnerabilities. However, as the smaller player with less overall x86 market share, it has long been opined that AMD's processors simply haven't been subject to as much poking and prodding from researchers. Now that AMD has taken a more significant portion of the market and continues to grow it is inevitable that researchers, and nefarious actors, will target the processors more frequently.

Affected AMD CPUs

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors

6th Generation AMD A series CPU with Radeon™ Graphics

6th Generation AMD A-Series Mobile Processor

6th Generation AMD FX APU with Radeon™ R7 Graphics

7th Generation AMD A-Series APUs

7th Generation AMD A-Series Mobile Processor

7th Generation AMD E-Series Mobile Processor

AMD A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

AMD A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics

AMD A8 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

AMD A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

AMD 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon X4 Processor

AMD Athlon™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon™ X4 Processor

AMD E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 1000 series Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 2000 series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 2000 series Mobile Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 3000 series Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 3000 series Mobile Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processor

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor

If Windows Update doesn't grab the latest AMD PSP drivers for you or you're concerned that it hasn't, here's how to get the latest chipset drivers from AMD.

1. Navigate to AMD's Drivers and Support Page.

2. Select the chipset for your motherboard from the menu and click Submit. For Ryzen processors, you'll want to start by picking Chipsets->AMD Socket AM4 and then the chipset (ex: B550).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Click the Download button beneath "AMD Chipset Drivers." A zip file will download.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Open the zip file, extract the installer and run it. This should update you to the latest chipset version.