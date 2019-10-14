AMD-Powered Super Strong Mini PC Comes With Four 4K Display Outputs

Tranquil PC released a mini PC with four 4K display outputs in its recent line of mini PCs—known as the Mini Multi-display PC. The team designed the case with rugged environments in mind, so there are no fans to push unwanted dust and debris into the case.
The unit is powered by AMD's Ryzen Embedded V1605B, a quad-core eight-threaded APU that comes with Vega 8 graphics. According to a video released by Tranquil PC, the aluminum case is strong enough to withstand the weight of a vehicle.
|Spec
|Mini Multi display PC
|Dimensions
|54mm x 180mm x 157mm
|Display output
|Four 4k DisplayPorts
|Ethernet
|Yes, 2
|USB
|Type C
|Fans
|No
|APU
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
|Cores / Threads
|4 / 8
|APU Base Speed
|2.0GHz
|APU Turbo Speed
|3.0GHz
|Motherboard
|Sapphire Tech FS-FP5V
This machine is ideal for industrial settings, highlighting the versatility afforded to manufacturers by AMD's embedded product range. The Mini-Multi display PC uses the aluminum casing to optimize cooling, and the lack of fans means little debris buildup inside the PC. The aluminum case is sturdy enough to protect your mini PC from getting crushed in minor accidents.
The Mini Multi-display PC supports 64-bit operating systems—including both Windows 10 and Linux. You can choose to have Windows 10 included with your order, or have it shipped without an OS so you can install one yourself. Visit the official Tranquil PC store page for a complete breakdown of specs and current pricing.