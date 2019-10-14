AMD-Powered Super Strong Mini PC Comes With Four 4K Display Outputs

Tranquil PC released a mini PC with four 4K display outputs in its recent line of mini PCs—known as the Mini Multi-display PC. The team designed the case with rugged environments in mind, so there are no fans to push unwanted dust and debris into the case.

The unit is powered by AMD's Ryzen Embedded V1605B, a quad-core eight-threaded APU that comes with Vega 8 graphics. According to a video released by Tranquil PC, the aluminum case is strong enough to withstand the weight of a vehicle.

Mini Multi display PC Specs Spec Mini Multi display PC Dimensions 54mm x 180mm x 157mm Display output Four 4k DisplayPorts Ethernet Yes, 2 USB Type C Fans No APU AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B Cores / Threads 4 / 8 APU Base Speed 2.0GHz APU Turbo Speed 3.0GHz Motherboard Sapphire Tech FS-FP5V

This machine is ideal for industrial settings, highlighting the versatility afforded to manufacturers by AMD's embedded product range. The Mini-Multi display PC uses the aluminum casing to optimize cooling, and the lack of fans means little debris buildup inside the PC. The aluminum case is sturdy enough to protect your mini PC from getting crushed in minor accidents.