Trending

AMD-Powered Super Strong Mini PC Comes With Four 4K Display Outputs

By

The newest line of Mini PC's from Tranquil PC comes powered by an AMD APU

 Tranquil PC released a mini PC with four 4K display outputs in its recent line of mini PCs—known as the Mini Multi-display PC. The team designed the case with rugged environments in mind, so there are no fans to push unwanted dust and debris into the case. 

The unit is powered by AMD's Ryzen Embedded V1605B, a quad-core eight-threaded APU that comes with Vega 8 graphics. According to a video released by Tranquil PC, the aluminum case is strong enough to withstand the weight of a vehicle

Mini Multi display PC Specs
SpecMini Multi display PC
Dimensions54mm x 180mm x 157mm
Display outputFour 4k DisplayPorts
EthernetYes, 2
USBType C
FansNo
APUAMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
Cores / Threads4 / 8
APU Base Speed2.0GHz
APU Turbo Speed3.0GHz
MotherboardSapphire Tech FS-FP5V

 

This machine is ideal for industrial settings, highlighting the versatility afforded to manufacturers by AMD's embedded product range. The Mini-Multi display PC uses the aluminum casing to optimize cooling, and the lack of fans means little debris buildup inside the PC. The aluminum case is sturdy enough to protect your mini PC from getting crushed in minor accidents.

The Mini Multi-display PC supports 64-bit operating systems—including both Windows 10 and Linux. You can choose to have Windows 10 included with your order, or have it shipped without an OS so you can install one yourself. Visit the official Tranquil PC store page for a complete breakdown of specs and current pricing. 