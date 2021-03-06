Trending

AMD Suggests Possible Fixes for Ryzen USB Connectivity Issues

By

Here, give this a shot

Ryzen die

(Image credit: Fritchenz Fritz)

News of intermittent USB connectivity issues on AMD Ryzen systems broke a few weeks ago, and the company has since announced that it is investigating the widespread reports to identify the root cause. AMD has not yet produced a full fix for the issue, but in the interim, its tech support has now issued its first official advice on steps that might help resolve the situation.

The issues seem confined to Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series CPUs in 500- and 400-series motherboards (i.e., X570, X470, B550, and B450) and consist of random dropouts for USB-connected devices. The complaints encompass several different types of USB devices, including unresponsive external capture devices, momentary keyboard connection drops, slow mouse responses, issues with VR headsets, external storage devices, and USB-connected CPU coolers.

The enthusiast community has been hard at work exploring several different workarounds that appear to improve the situation, and AMD's tech support has emailed an impacted user outlining its suggestions (which were then posted to Reddit).

AMD has since confirmed to us that this is its current guidance on the matter. The advice comes as just that, advice, and it doesn't appear that these steps are guaranteed to resolve the issue for all users. However, it appears the company is getting closer to the root of the matter. Here's the short version of the advice, with emphasis added to the most relevant bits:

"Based on user feedback we have received; the suggestions below could improve or resolve general USB device stuttering issues.

1.) Verify that your motherboard is updated to the latest BIOS version and configured using optimized/factory default settings. Check your motherboard manufacturer’s website for BIOS update and download instructions.
2.) Check if your Windows 10 is on the latest build and fully up to date. For information on updating Windows 10, please refer to Microsoft article: Update Windows 10
3.) Ensure that the Ryzen chipset driver from AMD is installed and up to date. Latest Ryzen chipset driver version is 2.13.27.501 and can be download here.

If you continue to experience USB connectivity problems after following the suggestions above, you may consider using either of the following workaround:

1.) Set PCIe mode from Gen4/Auto to Gen 3 in the BIOS
2.) Disable Global C-State in the BIOS.

These settings are found in the BIOS. Please refer to the motherboard user manual if more information is needed."

Most of the advice follows good common-sense troubleshooting tips, like making sure you've installed the latest BIOS, chipset driver, and version of Windows 10.

The most interesting bits cover the two suggested workarounds. Notably, these suggested fixes mirror some of the crowd-sourced suggestions we've seen in enthusiast circles. AMD doesn't suggest a few other popular suggestions, though, like manually uninstalling/reinstalling USB ports and root hubs and disabling unused USB headers. Hence, it appears that AMD has at least narrowed down the potential solution to some extent.

The message also provides information on how you can submit a bug report and assures users that the company is actively investigating the issue and will provide an update once a proper fix is available. You can see the full text of the message here

Topics
CPUs
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MarsISwaiting 06 March 2021 13:54
    1.) Set PCIe mode from Gen4/Auto to Gen 3 in the BIOS

    "we sold you Gen4.0 PCIe in Beta Version"
    Reply
  • ZolaIII 06 March 2021 15:29
    I had the problem with Gigabyte B550 board and it whose only related to USB 2.0 controller. At first it got totally overrun, with bios update "Improve connection stability for USB 2.0 ports of USB hub" it only lagged, with second update "Improve USB 2.0 compatibility" it's working as it should.
    Reply
  • waltc3 06 March 2021 15:41
    PCie4 has been running fine in my x570 Aorus Master, 5700XT for the past 17+ months. My GPU and my boot NVMe driver run at PCIe4 speeds. I have zero problems with USB. The only GPUs I've seen that are being shunted back to PCIe3 mode are nVidia RTX-3k GPUs, which seem to gobble up all available bandwidth on the PCIe bus when running in PCIe4 mode.
    Reply
  • kiniku 06 March 2021 16:43
    I have had USB problems with USB 2.0 devices causing problems. In particular, my Creative Katana Sound Bar would freeze and stop Windows. The only remedy was a hard shut off. I have a Gigabyte Aorus X570 Elite (wireless). It looks like my problem may be solved or at least greatly improved by updating my bios and then updating the AMD chipset drivers.
    Reply
  • daworstplaya 06 March 2021 17:07
    The only issue I (and my friends) have had has to do with the HP Reverb G2 VR HMD, that devices refuses to work on most USB 3.0 ports on x570, x470, b550, b450 and b350 boards. I finally got mine to work on the front USB 3.0 header after testing all the ports on the back. One of my friends used a powered USB 3.0 hub to get the HMD to work on their AMD motherboard. No other VR headset I own has had issues with these chipsets.
    Reply
  • Super_Duty1 06 March 2021 18:24
    Just recently built (within the past month) a new rig, x570 Aorus Elite mb, Ryzen 5600x cpu , 2tb Aorus Nvme SSD, MSI RX6800 gpu. Any time that I would insert a USB drive, the machine would crash and not reboot to windows (boot drive not found), requiring a windows reload. Fix so far, was as indicated in AMD's comments was to make sure that ALL the latest updates (windows, drivers, bios, etc.) were at the latest levels. Seems to be related to PCIe Gen-4, and all things playing nicely together. My observations have been that you need to defer loading any software until you confirm that all updates have been applied. Meaning to manually request and install all windows 10 updates as they are not all installed immediately upon a new install. although it appears that they have been applied. Since doing so, my rig is mostly stable.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 06 March 2021 21:05
    So, on one hand we have AMD fans bragging about AMD beating Intel to bringing PCIe 4.0 to the mainstream a few years earlier and on the other hand, we have AMD saying that you may need to turn that off to solve intermittent connectivity issues.

    The joys of early adoption, you never know when you will get burned.
    Reply
  • Super_Duty1 06 March 2021 21:46
    Personally I was not buying or selling with regard to Intel vs. AMD hardware. Built pretty much all of them over the decades, even Motorola and Cyrix way way back, math co-processors, or setting up hard drives manually configuring # of cylinders, platters, ugh. But yes, early adopters have always had to jump through hoops. Couldn't even guess how many OpenGL gpu driver combinations I've installed back in the 3dfx days... but when it worked, just awesome, thinking about Unreal / Unreal Tournament. Was young then, now I very much like "plug and play", mostly...
    Reply
  • UWguy 06 March 2021 22:58
    MarsISwaiting said:
    "we sold you Gen4.0 PCIe in Beta Version"

    How about “you’re holding it the wrong way” defense?

    I laughed at the suggestion of moving settings to gen 3. None of their suggestions give me a warm fuzzy feeling, it’s like they don’t even understand what is truly going wrong.
    Reply