AMD Teases New 'Adrenalin' Radeon Software

AMD quietly teased a new version of its Radeon Software in a video published on the company’s YouTube page.
The video itself reminds us of the RX Vega teaser trailer (swooping close-up shots of a logo), and it doesn’t provide any indication of the possible features of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition. Renaming driver software isn’t uncommon for AMD; the company has been doing it every year since 2015, when Catalyst became Crimson. Then came Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition (Crimson lives again?), which debuted about a year ago. Now, it seems we’ll be seeing a name change just in time for Christmas. A shot in the arm for the holiday season (get it, Adrenalin).
AMD has long been the writer of its own press releases, but giving its driver software the Vega and Ryzen hype treatment in the form of a teaser trailer seems to be going a bit overboard. The bits and pieces of information that leaked out (officially or unofficially) prior to the debut of the company’s Ryzen CPUs and Vega graphics cards demonstrated its ability to successfully market a product, but this unannounced teaser trailer for free driver software seems like a way for the company's PR department to clear out the rest of its budget before the new year. Just when you thought there wasn't any steam left in the engine, AMD shoveled another heap of coal into the hype train.
We won’t have to wait long for the renamed AMD graphics driver; the video stated that Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition will be arriving in December.
This is some serious Trump style narrative. Take nothing, make it something, and sing until everyone hears about it! What a load of tosh. It's a driver for god's sake! So what.
They can call it the way they want, but you know what, at least they doing a lot of efforts.
With that said, the point still stands. It's a driver release. So what. To do a big reveal, as if it was something important is, well, just not needed. YAWN!
While it's only my opinion, I for one haven't seen anything I would consider to be a big reveal, just a short article on a tech site that I read. Is your gripe intended toward the author of the article, for giving more coverage than you felt a driver release merits? Tom's announces new driver updates often. As for this driver release, I had already read about it in an email from AMD, but I appreciate that Tom's let more people know.
A confirmation of continued commitment to a good cause, such as hardware support is important. Even when ATI had better hardware than NVIDIA, and that better hardware was priced more competitively, NVIDIA outsold ATI. Consumers aren't always well informed, and even when they are, brand bias carries a lot of weight in purchase decisions.
Hearing that AMD is attempting to support it's customers in a timely fashion may help assuage feelings of brand bias.
It is important for AMD to continue putting their products in front of consumers, so we can be reminded of what is available and make more informed decisions, even if it's just the announcement that they are renaming the driver suite. The driver is a significant component of a graphics card product. How many opportunities does AMD's RTG marketing department really have to push their products, especially after the disappointment following the Vega series launch?
