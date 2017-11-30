AMD Teases New 'Adrenalin' Radeon Software

AMD quietly teased a new version of its Radeon Software in a video published on the company’s YouTube page.

The video itself reminds us of the RX Vega teaser trailer (swooping close-up shots of a logo), and it doesn’t provide any indication of the possible features of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition. Renaming driver software isn’t uncommon for AMD; the company has been doing it every year since 2015, when Catalyst became Crimson. Then came Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition (Crimson lives again?), which debuted about a year ago. Now, it seems we’ll be seeing a name change just in time for Christmas. A shot in the arm for the holiday season (get it, Adrenalin).

AMD has long been the writer of its own press releases, but giving its driver software the Vega and Ryzen hype treatment in the form of a teaser trailer seems to be going a bit overboard. The bits and pieces of information that leaked out (officially or unofficially) prior to the debut of the company’s Ryzen CPUs and Vega graphics cards demonstrated its ability to successfully market a product, but this unannounced teaser trailer for free driver software seems like a way for the company's PR department to clear out the rest of its budget before the new year. Just when you thought there wasn't any steam left in the engine, AMD shoveled another heap of coal into the hype train.

We won’t have to wait long for the renamed AMD graphics driver; the video stated that Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition will be arriving in December.