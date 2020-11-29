Our Favorite 2K Gaming Monitor, the Aorus CV27Q, is $90 Off

Gigabyte's and its Aorus gaming brand only got into the monitor business a couple of years ago, but the company is no amateur when it comes to making great displays. Case in point: the Aorus CV27Q, a 27-inch curved, 165 Hz screen that is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy and a favorite for 2K gaming.

This week, Best Buy has one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals: the Aorus CV27Q reduced to $369 from its regular price of $459. For that sum, you get a panel that has a 1500mm curve and supports HDR10 and DisplayHDR 400. The 165 Hz panel works with both FreeSync and G-Sync.

We published a review of the Aorus CV27Q when it came out a year ago and found that with that the monitor delivers maximum brightness of 472 nits, more than its spec sheet says. Its VA panel delivers a stunning 7165:1 contrast ratio, exceeding its 3000:1 spec and the 1000:1 you get from most IPS panels.

Aorus CV27Q 27-inch, 2K 165 Hz: was $459, now $369 at Newegg

Our favorite 2560 x 1440, high-speed monitor, the CV27Q not only hits 165 Hz, but also uses its curved, VA panel to hit a 3000:1 contrast ratio with 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage and up to 400 nits of brightness.View Deal

The Aorus CV27Q comes with a height-adjustable stand with 5.3 inches of play and 21 degrees of forward tilt. The monitor itself has LED lights in the back you can control via Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software.

