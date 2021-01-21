Arduino To Release Board Based on Raspberry Pi Silicon

With the news of the Raspberry Pi Pico still fresh in our minds, we see that Arduino are also releasing their own board, a board that is based upon Raspberry Pi's new RP2040 SoC, as confirmed by Arduino co-founder and chairman Massimo Banzi and CEO Fabio Violante.

Banzi and Violante confirmed in a blog post released just after the official news of the Raspberry Pi Pico broke that Arduino are working on their own version of the Pico. The Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect shares a similar form factor to the Raspberry Pi Pico, but it includes extra functionality, chiefly WiFi and Bluetooth along with a 9-axis IMU sensor and microphone.

Arduino also broke the news that they will be porting the Arduino IDE for use with the RP2040 chip. This is welcome news for C/C++ developers and embedded hobbyists alike.

Right now there are no indications of price or release data for the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect Work on porting the Arduino IDE is already underway and we can expect something soon.