'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' PC Specs Revealed, 3 GB VRAM Required For Full HD

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate has been out for two weeks on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, leaving other fans waiting for two more weeks until the game comes out on PC. To prepare players for the game, Ubisoft just released its minimum and recommended specs for the PC version of the next chapter in the franchise.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate PC Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5 2400S (Sandy Bridge, 2.5 GHz) or AMD FX 6350 (Piledriver, 3.9 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.5 GHz) or AMD FX-8350 (Piledriver, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (4 GB), GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3 GB) or better RAM 6 GB 8 GB DirectX DirectX June 2010 Redistributable DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound DirectX compatible sound card with latest drivers DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers Storage 50 GB 50 GB OS Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Ubisoft noted that in order to play on at Full HD resolution, the GPU must have at least 3 GB of VRAM. Other than that, players are free to tweak various in-game settings with the help of a VRAM usage meter.

Those with an Nvidia GPU also get some exclusive features with their card, including temporal anti-aliasing (TXAA) and G-Sync support. For more powerful PCs, users can utilize multisample anti-aliasing, multi-monitor support, and Nvidia SLI and AMD Crossfire configurations.

