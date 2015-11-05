Trending

'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' PC Specs Revealed, 3 GB VRAM Required For Full HD

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate has been out for two weeks on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, leaving other fans waiting for two more weeks until the game comes out on PC. To prepare players for the game, Ubisoft just released its minimum and recommended specs for the PC version of the next chapter in the franchise.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate PC SpecsMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5 2400S (Sandy Bridge, 2.5 GHz) or AMD FX 6350 (Piledriver, 3.9 GHz)Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.5 GHz) or AMD FX-8350 (Piledriver, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (4 GB), GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3 GB) or better
RAM6 GB8 GB
DirectXDirectX June 2010 RedistributableDirectX June 2010 Redistributable
SoundDirectX compatible sound card with latest driversDirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
Storage50 GB50 GB
OSWindows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions)Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Ubisoft noted that in order to play on at Full HD resolution, the GPU must have at least 3 GB of VRAM. Other than that, players are free to tweak various in-game settings with the help of a VRAM usage meter.

Those with an Nvidia GPU also get some exclusive features with their card, including temporal anti-aliasing (TXAA) and G-Sync support. For more powerful PCs, users can utilize multisample anti-aliasing, multi-monitor support, and Nvidia SLI and AMD Crossfire configurations.

  • monsta 05 November 2015 23:17
    interesting to see games breaking the 3GB VRAM level, guess 4GB and over are the only cards now worth getting for future releases.
  • techy1966 06 November 2015 00:05
    50GB disk space & a i7 lol to funny do they not realize even a lowly i3 pretty much has more horse power than either of the CPU's in the PS4 & Xbox one. I'm sure my overclocked i5 & 8GB video card will be fine..lol
  • turkey3_scratch 06 November 2015 00:09
    16900376 said:
    50GB disk space & a i7 lol to funny do they not realize even a lowly i3 pretty much has more horse power than either of the CPU's in the PS4 & Xbox one. I'm sure my overclocked i5 & 8GB video card will be fine..lol

    I don't think you understand, games on the PC require a lot more processing power because of how they are designed and less optimized.

    With this vRAM getting high, I am glad I bought an R9 390 with 8GB vRAM.
  • Knicks2012 06 November 2015 00:15
    16900393 said:
    16900376 said:
    50GB disk space & a i7 lol to funny do they not realize even a lowly i3 pretty much has more horse power than either of the CPU's in the PS4 & Xbox one. I'm sure my overclocked i5 & 8GB video card will be fine..lol

    I don't think you understand, games on the PC require a lot more processing power because of how they are designed and less optimized.

    With this vRAM getting high, I am glad I bought an R9 390 with 8GB vRAM.

    Thanks for the advice to go for the 390 instead of the 970. Looks like that 3.5 VRAM is gonna get filled pretty fast in the next couple years.
  • turkey3_scratch 06 November 2015 00:16
    16900416 said:
    16900393 said:
    16900376 said:
    50GB disk space & a i7 lol to funny do they not realize even a lowly i3 pretty much has more horse power than either of the CPU's in the PS4 & Xbox one. I'm sure my overclocked i5 & 8GB video card will be fine..lol

    I don't think you understand, games on the PC require a lot more processing power because of how they are designed and less optimized.

    With this vRAM getting high, I am glad I bought an R9 390 with 8GB vRAM.

    Thanks for the advice to go for the 390 instead of the 970. Looks like that 3.5 VRAM is gonna get filled pretty fast in the next couple years.

    Indeed it does seem so. As a matter of fact, if Syndicate uses more than 3GB on 1080p, then on my 1440p it probably uses around 4GB already.

    BTW did you build it yet?
  • boju 06 November 2015 00:38
    2GB Vram is more than enough for 1080p, this is impossible :D
  • Morbus 06 November 2015 00:52
    interesting to see games breaking the 3GB VRAM level, guess 4GB and over are the only cards now worth getting for future releases.
    We still need to figure out if Assassin's Creed Syndicate or indeed any Ubisoft game at all is worth getting in the first place.
  • thundervore 06 November 2015 01:24
    Assassins Creed is still a thing? After Desmond dies, and Black Flag that made no sense after I completed it I was lost as to what the hell is the point of the game now
    Reply
  • dstarr3 06 November 2015 01:27
    I'm picking up a 980Ti in the next couple months, almost entirely because of the 6GB vRAM. That's future-proof stuff right there. Should be the last video card I need for three or four years, hopefully.
  • clonazepam 06 November 2015 02:13
    interesting to see games breaking the 3GB VRAM level, guess 4GB and over are the only cards now worth getting for future releases.
    We still need to figure out if Assassin's Creed Syndicate or indeed any Ubisoft game at all is worth getting in the first place.

    Shots fired! I think the only people buying Assassins Creed are youtubers and twitch streamers. Games so boring you'd rather watch someone else play it!
