BenQ Brings a Kindle-Like Reading Mode to New Monitors

BenQ is launching two monitors, a 24-inch and 27-inch, in August with an interesting feature. The BenQ GL2480 ($149.99) and GL2780 ($179.99) will both feature BenQ’s “ePaper Mode,” which makes your display look like that of an Amazon Kindle or other eReader.

By debuting its ePaper Mode, BenQ is offering users a less-eye-straining way to read articles, word documents and other text-heavy content. The feature, which is activated through the on-screen display (OSD), takes away blue lights for a more “soothing” experience for the eyes, a BenQ rep told us. BenQ also expects to release future models with this feature as well.

BenQ GL2480 and GL2780 Monitor Specs

GL2480 GL2780 Panel Type TN TN Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24 inches / 16:9 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz 1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz Response Time (GTG) 1ms 1ms Brightness 250 nits 250 nits Speakers None 2x 2W Ports HDMI, DVI, VGA HDMI, DVI, VGA, DisplayPort

BenQ opted for the for the speedy TN panel technology for these new displays, which each have a 1ms response time and 75 Hz refresh rate. But with the absence of AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync, BenQ is positioning these monitors more toward casual gamers, reserving displays from its Zowie line, like the recently announced BenQ Zowie XL2731, for more serious players looking for an extra powerful gaming monitor.

BenQ told us it went for a more “contemporary look” with the new peripherals. Part of that is seen in the slimmer bezels on three sides compared to the GL2480 and GL2780’s predecessors.

Despite their low prices, the upcoming monitors are built with a few perks. That includes a stand that opens up to hide cables. The chassis are plastic but also textured, to make the displays look fancier while also fighting off fingerprints.

Both monitors have a handy accessibility feature for users with difficulty seeing red and green. Through the OSD, users of the GL2480 and GL2780 can turn on a red or green filter to accommodate their eyes. On the GL2780’s product page (the GL2480’s isn’t up yet), this is called Color Weakness Mode, but BenQ told us they’re working on a new name for the feature.

Other eye-friendly features include Low Blue Light, ZeroFlicker and Brightness Intelligence Plus, a mode that uses artificial intelligence feature to adjust the display’s brightness based on your environment.

We’ll see if all this attention to the eyes is enough to turn heads later this summer.

