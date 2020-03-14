Trending

Bill Gates Steps Down from Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway Boards

By

Gates has left the building

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft’s board, he announced on Friday, and is also leaving Berkshire Hathaway’s. He wants to focus on philanthropy. 

Gates believes the companies have the right leadership and wants to prioritize his philanthropic activities via his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He explained his decision on LinkedIn:

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change. The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step.”

Gates assures he won’t leave Microsoft completely, as he will continue to be engaged with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well as the technical team, he said. “It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” said Satya Nadella, acknowledging his contributions.

Bill Gates was CEO of Microsoft until 2000, and director of the board until 2014.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Raven_BC 14 March 2020 17:46
    He steps down to completely focus on mass murder?!
    Reply
  • bit_user 14 March 2020 20:23
    Weird. I wouldn't have thought he was still on their board.
    Reply
  • bit_user 14 March 2020 20:28
    Raven_BC said:
    He steps down to completely focus on mass murder?!
    Given that they don't fund abortion, I can't imagine what you're even talking about. Save the conspiracy nonsense for other sites, please.

    I was no fan of Bill Gates, toward the end of his tenure at MS, and skeptical of the Gates Foundation from day one. But, he really won me over with all of the good work they've been doing. I really think he's sincere about doing good, and not just trying to buy a place in history.
    Reply
  • derekullo 15 March 2020 00:09
    bit_user said:
    Given that they don't fund abortion, I can't imagine what you're even talking about. Save the conspiracy nonsense for other sites, please.

    I was no fan of Bill Gates, toward the end of his tenure at MS, and skeptical of the Gates Foundation from day one. But, he really won me over with all of the good work they've been doing. I really think he's sincere about doing good, and not just trying to buy a place in history.

    He obviously means that Bill Gates has a Death Note.

    "I'll revolutionize the personal computer industry with my right hand and write names with my left. I'll take a potato chip... and eat it! "
    - Bill Gates
    Reply
  • mdd1963 15 March 2020 12:41
    One would have to wonder what real advice/guidance he was giving either company anyway....
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 15 March 2020 21:27
    Raven_BC said:
    He steps down to completely focus on mass murder?!
    If we had listened to him 5 years ago, maybe we wouldn't be shutting down the country right now.

    Bill Gates: The next outbreak? We’re not ready
    Reply
  • bit_user 16 March 2020 06:10
    spongiemaster said:
    If we had listened to him 5 years ago, maybe we wouldn't be shutting down the country right now.
    In fact, he personally advised Trump of the outbreak risk, not long into Trump's term.

    I'm sure it was taken with about the same gravity as when the Clinton people tried to warn Bush Jr. about the risk posed by Al Qaeda, because it didn't stop Trump from cutting the CDC's funding and getting rid of the pandemic Czar post that Obama created specifically to coordinate outbreak responses.
    Reply