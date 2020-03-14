Bill Gates Steps Down from Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway Boards

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft’s board, he announced on Friday, and is also leaving Berkshire Hathaway’s. He wants to focus on philanthropy.
Gates believes the companies have the right leadership and wants to prioritize his philanthropic activities via his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He explained his decision on LinkedIn:
“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change. The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step.”
Gates assures he won’t leave Microsoft completely, as he will continue to be engaged with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well as the technical team, he said. “It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” said Satya Nadella, acknowledging his contributions.
Bill Gates was CEO of Microsoft until 2000, and director of the board until 2014.
