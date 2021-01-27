This 3600W Chinese Power Supply Is Basically a DIY Brown-Out

There's a lot of cool hardware on the cryptocurrency mining scene, and one of the latest toys seems to be this Chinese 3600W power supply (via Cybercat 2077) that has surfaced at Daraz, an online marketplace that has the unit available as a flash deal.

Fundamentally, the LX-3600W is a fusion of two power supplies that couldn't have been possible with some engineering magic. The power supply measures 30 x 19 x 8cm (11.8 x 7.5 x 3.1 inches), so it's doubtful that it'll fit into a typical computer case. Since it's a unit tailored to cryptocurrency mining addicts, the LX-3600W will likely find its way to a mining rack.

Assuming that our theory is sound, then each unit could provide up to 1,800W of power in unison to deliver the advertised capacity. Naturally, a standard 120V wall plug can't deliver this much power, so the unit requires a 160V-260V power input, saying, "and the ordinary passive PFC power supply cannot work when the voltage is lower than 190V."

There are two primary cooling fans, which may measure 120mm or 140mm in size. Additionally, two smaller cooling fans are positioned on the front of the unit to help with heat dissipation.

The product description for the LX-3600W states that the unit reportedly features an active PFC design and boasts a "90 Plus Platitum" certification. We assume that's a typo for 80 Plus Platinum – we're highly doubtful of the merchant's claims. The LX-3600W appears to sport a single-rail design and delivers up to 288A on the +12V rail.

The LX-3600W is designed for cryptocurrency mining, so it isn't short on cables. The list of cables includes a standard 24-pin and 8-pin EPS cable for the motherboard and up to sixteen 6+2-pin PCIe power cables, ten 4+4 SATA power cables, and even four Molex IDE power cables. This mixture of cables allows the LX-3600W to power up to 10 graphics cards and as many as 20 graphics interfaces.

The LX-3600W is currently on sale for 62,690 INR, which equates to around $858.37. The unit lacks a warranty, so it's one of those buy-it-at-your-own-risk products. That explains why no one has apparently bought it yet, at least judging by the fact the listing has zero user feedback.