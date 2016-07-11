Corsair Debuts Mag-Lev Case Fans

Trending

Corsair announced a new series of fans that use magnetic levitation (mag-lev) technology, offering low noise with high performance thanks to a magnetic bearing and a custom rotor design.

The ML-series fans provide near-frictionless operation by magnetically suspending the fan blades away from the motor housing. This innovation allows the fan to achieve higher RPMs at lower noise levels. At the lowest speeds (400 RPM), Corsair said the 120 mm fans operate at only 16 dBA while pushing 12 CFM of airflow. At 2,400 RPM, the same fans offer 75 CFM at merely 37 dBA.

The corners of each Pro-branded fan features anti-vibration rubber dampeners to reduce noise at higher fan speeds, and the edges are replaceable with multiple colors that can match your build. Corsair offers three different types of the ML series fans: ML, ML Pro and ML Pro LED. You can choose between 120 mm and 140 mm fans in addition to multiple colors and LED lights. Overall, there are ten different variations of the ML-series fans (five for each size).

The Corsair ML-series fans are available now from authorized retailers, starting at $24.99.

ML120ML120 PROML120 PRO LED WhiteML120 PRO LED RedML120 PRO LED Blue
Pack Quantity21111
Rubber CornersNoYesYesYesYes
Corner ColorNoneBlackWhiteRedBlue
RPM400 – 2400400 – 2400400 – 2400400 – 2400400 – 2400
CFM12 – 7512 – 7512 – 7512 – 7512 – 75
Static Pressure0.2 – 4.20.2 – 4.20.2 – 4.20.2 – 4.20.2 – 4.2
Noise (dBA)16 – 3716 – 3716 – 3716 – 3716 – 37
MSRP $34.99$24.99$27.99$27.99$27.99
ML140ML140 PROML140 PRO LED WhiteML140 PRO LED RedML140 PRO LED Blue
Pack Quantity21111
Rubber CornersNoYesYesYesYes
Corner ColorNoneBlackWhiteRedBlue
RPM400 – 2000400 – 2000400 – 2000400 – 2000400 – 2000
CFM17 – 9717 – 9717 – 9717 – 9717 – 97
Static Pressure0.2 – 3.00.2 – 3.00.2 – 3.00.2 – 3.00.2 – 3.0
Noise (dBA)16 – 3716 – 3716 – 3716 – 3716 – 37
MSRP ($)$39.99$28.99$30.9930.99$30.99
12 Comments
  • Ryan_137 11 July 2016 17:00
    ML costs more than ML pro with same specs and no rubber corners? is this a typo?
    Reply
  • fprenholato2 11 July 2016 17:03
    Well, Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 do 98 CFM, Phanteks PH-F140HP do 88 CFM, Xigmatek XAF-F14 series do 90.3 CFM, all under 20 dBa. Why we should buy a mag lev beast that does 97 CFM with 37 dBa ... what is the point of cell a fan that do hight CFM with all that noise? Use a lot fans to reduce fan usage?
    Reply
  • anonymousdude 11 July 2016 17:05
    18261467 said:
    ML costs more than ML pro with same specs and no rubber corners? is this a typo?

    ML is priced for a pack of 2. ML pro is priced for a single fan.
    Reply
  • the_wb 11 July 2016 17:05
    Not a typo. ML costs more because the first row says you get two fans for that price.
    Reply
  • Eric_JS 11 July 2016 17:09
    Pack quantity 2, so, that price is for two fans instead of one.
    Reply
  • the_wb 11 July 2016 17:15
    18261478 said:
    Well, Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 do 98 CFM, Phanteks PH-F140HP do 88 CFM, Xigmatek XAF-F14 series do 90.3 CFM, all under 20 dBa. Why we should buy a mag lev beast that does 97 CFM with 37 dBa ... what is the point of cell a fan that do hight CFM with all that noise? Use a lot fans to reduce fan usage?

    Look at the static pressures. You wouldn't want to put any of those fans on a radiator or heat sink.
    Reply
  • Ryan_137 11 July 2016 19:54
    ah, I missed that, with 2 fans that makes sense
    Reply
  • alextheblue 12 July 2016 00:50
    18261537 said:
    18261478 said:
    Well, Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 do 98 CFM, Phanteks PH-F140HP do 88 CFM, Xigmatek XAF-F14 series do 90.3 CFM, all under 20 dBa. Why we should buy a mag lev beast that does 97 CFM with 37 dBa ... what is the point of cell a fan that do hight CFM with all that noise? Use a lot fans to reduce fan usage?

    Look at the static pressures. You wouldn't want to put any of those fans on a radiator or heat sink.

    Look at a Noctua's 140mm NF-A14 industrialPPC-2000 PWM. At top speed (2000RPM, same as the 140mm Corsair units in question) it produces 107.4 CFM (182.5 m3/h) and 4.18 static pressure, at 31.5 dBA. They have rubber anti-vibration corners (Noctua was doing it before it was cool) and a 6-year warranty. They are comparably priced and spank these fans. Seems like mag-lev is all marketing. Call me when Corsair's Pro version hits $15.
    Reply
  • thisunami 12 July 2016 01:27
    The actual prices are about $5 more according to corsairs actual website and amazon: http://www.corsair.com/en-us/cooling/ml-series-fans
    Reply
  • f-14 12 July 2016 02:14
    who wrote this garbage article that is the same rubbish fan they have been producing since the corsair liquid coolers debuted. coolermaster sickle flow has been kicking this things butt since before it was made, and will be til long after it's discontinued.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835103091
    $8.34
    Model
    Brand
    COOLER MASTER
    Series
    SickleFlow 120
    Model
    R4-L2R-20AR-R1

    Details
    Type
    Case Fan
    Compatibility
    Case
    Fan Size
    120mm
    Bearing Type
    Long Life Sleeve
    RPM
    2000 RPM
    Air Flow
    69.69 CFM
    Noise Level
    19 dBA
    Power Connector
    3 Pin
    Color
    Transparent dark-gray
    LED
    4 Red LED

    that's not even the best fan any more, this LEPA fan is:
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835494016&cm_re=LEPA-_-35-494-016-_-Product
    $12.99
    Model
    Brand
    LEPA
    Model
    LP-BOL12P-R

    Details
    Type
    Case Fan
    Compatibility
    Case
    Fan Size
    120mm
    Bearing Type
    Barometric Oilless Bearing (BOL)
    RPM
    600 ~ 1600 rpm
    Air Flow
    30.61 ~ 81.45 CFM
    52.01 ~ 138.39 m3/h
    Noise Level
    8 ~ 18 dBA
    Power Connector
    4 Pin
    Color
    Black
    LED
    Red

    Reply