Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to PlayStation Store, but With Caveats

Gaming fans eager to get back to adventuring in Night City on their PlayStation 4s have spotted a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of an announcement that the famously broken near-future RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be returning to the PlayStation Store. The oncoming train comes in the form of a heavy hint that the game should only be played on PS4 Pro and PS5.

(Image credit: Sony)

‘Crashy,’ ‘buggy,’ and ‘NSFW wardrobe malfunction’ are not the names of Cyberpunk characters, but descriptions of the state of the game on all platforms when it launched back on December 10th last year. The original PS4 console version was the worst of the lot, running at between 720p and 900p, and the game was pulled from the PlayStation Store on December 17th. Since then, it has received patches and improvements, but even though it’s now back in the store, things aren’t looking too good for PS4 owners.

“You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5,” says the tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, followed up with: “Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms.”

A rather pretty game when played on a machine that can handle it, Cyberpunk 2077 has an 86% rating for PC on gaming score aggregator Metacritic. This drops to 57% when you switch the hardware to PS4. It’s only just a little bit better for the original Xbox One, the PS4’s console contemporary, which raises the score to 61%. A free next-gen update will be offered to PS4 players in the second half of 2021, assuming that, by then, they have acquired some of the famously elusive PS5 (or Tesla) hardware.