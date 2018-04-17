Crucial Finally Releases Ballistix Tracer RGB Memory

Trending

Almost a year ago, Crucial announced RGB-lit versions of its Ballistix Tactical Tracer memory. They were originally intended to hit the market in Q3 2017, but their launch slipped quite a bit, and they are finally hitting retail now.

Nothing has changed between the originally announced version of the Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB and the version debuting today. There are only two speeds on offer: DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3000. The former operates on 1.2V, and the latter on 1.35V. Both have latencies of 16-8-8. Crucial packages the memories in kits of two and four.

The RGB lighting on the memory is controlled through Crucial’s Mod driver software, which is unfortunately not compatible with third-party lighting ecosystems. The software allows for synchronized lighting effects on up to 12 memory DIMMs.

Since the Tracer RGB’s original announcement, plenty of memory OEMs have jumped on the RGB train. RGB memory kits are now available from Corsair, Geil, G.Skill, and Team Group, among others. In delaying the Tracer RGB’s launch, Crucial is rather late to the party.

The Crucial Ballistix Tracer RGB is available now at Crucial’s website and Newegg and starts at $220.

Crucial Ballistix Tracer RGBCrucial Ballistix Tracer RGB
Data RateDDR4-2666DDR-3000
Capacity2 x 8GB or 4 x 8GB / 2 x 16GB or 4 x 16GB2 x 8GB or 4 x 8GB / 2 x 16GB or 4 x 16GB
Timings16-18-1816-18-18
Voltage1.25V1.35V
HeightUnknownUnknown
WarrantyLifetimeLifetime
  • Zaporro 18 April 2018 06:28
    "The RGB lighting on the memory is controlled through Crucial’s Mod driver software, which is unfortunately not compatible with third-party lighting ecosystems. "

    BOOOO, no thank you then, yet another proprietary software
  • Ninjawithagun 18 April 2018 12:23
    Waaaaaaay overpriced. Thanks for your ridiculous greed Ballistix :(
