Cryorig Partners with NZXT, Brings CAM Lighting and Control to H7 Cooler

Cryorig chose to switch things up this year at Computex, announcing a new partnership with NZXT. The two companies have combined efforts to create the world’s first software-controlled, RGB LED lit CPU Air cooler: the H7 Quad Lumi.

The new cooler brings several improvements over the existing model including an additional 6mm thick copper heat pipe, as well as an all-new, built-in lighting system, and a new QF120 LED fan. The lighting system consists of a dual channel RGB LED that illuminates the cooler’s base plate, as well as another dual channel RGB LED that illuminates the logo on the cooler’s custom top plate. In addition to the LEDs, the top plate also contains a very thin PCB, which holds all of the electronics that control the lighting.

Speaking of controlling the lighting, the best thing about this cooler is that Cryorig has partnered with NZXT to bring its CAM software lighting control to the new H7 Quad Lumi. Users will be able to use the CAM software and mobile app to control the cooler’s lighting, as well as all of the other compatible lighting in the case, from one spot. The app also enables the lighting on the cooler to be synced up with the rest of the lighting in the case, in addition to CPU temperature monitoring and fan speed control, among other things.

On the performance side, Cryorig claims that the additional heat pipe and new 1600 RPM fan will provide a performance increase of at least 10 percent over the original H7, bringing its TDP capacity to 150+ watts. The company has also redesigned the cooler’s mounting system, adding additional support for Intel LGA2011 V3 socketed processors.

Cryorig has yet to determine an MSRP for the new H7 Quad Lumi, though it did mention aiming to have it shipped to retailers in time for the 2016 holiday season.

  • Gam3r01 02 June 2016 17:36
    Lighting is cool, but the part Im interested in is the 150w+ TDP compared to the H7.
    If the price is right, this could be a very promising cooler.
  • Lutfij 02 June 2016 22:00
    Yeap, that was what the H7 Luminous edition was all about. Glad to see it's now seeing mass release potential.
  • RedJaron 02 June 2016 22:56
    Does this mean the regular H7 will have these improvements as well?
  • RazberyBandit 03 June 2016 23:01
    Glad to hear the mounting system was redesigned. That was my one complaint about them. Mounting the original H7 is a bit of a PITA, even after you've done so a few times.
