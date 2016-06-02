Cryorig Partners with NZXT, Brings CAM Lighting and Control to H7 Cooler

Cryorig chose to switch things up this year at Computex, announcing a new partnership with NZXT. The two companies have combined efforts to create the world’s first software-controlled, RGB LED lit CPU Air cooler: the H7 Quad Lumi.

The new cooler brings several improvements over the existing model including an additional 6mm thick copper heat pipe, as well as an all-new, built-in lighting system, and a new QF120 LED fan. The lighting system consists of a dual channel RGB LED that illuminates the cooler’s base plate, as well as another dual channel RGB LED that illuminates the logo on the cooler’s custom top plate. In addition to the LEDs, the top plate also contains a very thin PCB, which holds all of the electronics that control the lighting.

Speaking of controlling the lighting, the best thing about this cooler is that Cryorig has partnered with NZXT to bring its CAM software lighting control to the new H7 Quad Lumi. Users will be able to use the CAM software and mobile app to control the cooler’s lighting, as well as all of the other compatible lighting in the case, from one spot. The app also enables the lighting on the cooler to be synced up with the rest of the lighting in the case, in addition to CPU temperature monitoring and fan speed control, among other things.

On the performance side, Cryorig claims that the additional heat pipe and new 1600 RPM fan will provide a performance increase of at least 10 percent over the original H7, bringing its TDP capacity to 150+ watts. The company has also redesigned the cooler’s mounting system, adding additional support for Intel LGA2011 V3 socketed processors.

Cryorig has yet to determine an MSRP for the new H7 Quad Lumi, though it did mention aiming to have it shipped to retailers in time for the 2016 holiday season.

