CyberpowerPC Has An AIO Gaming PC, Too (Updated)

CyberpowerPC seemed like one of the few vendors at CES that marched to the beat of its own drum with the debut of the ProStreamer, but the company jumped on the all-in-one (AIO) gaming PC bandwagon when it announced the Archus 34, another curved-screen gaming AIO desktop that can be configured with up to Intel 6th generation (Skylake) desktop processors and full-sized graphics cards.
The Archus 34 is very similar to the other AIO gaming PCs that made their debut at CES, particularly Origin PC’s Omni. Official specs for the Archus 34 aren’t yet available, but here’s what we do know:
The Archus supports mini-ITX motherboards and full-sized graphics cards, including up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan X. In addition, the AIO can house a 120 mm closed loop liquid cooler. The Archus 34 is powered by a custom PSU that hasn’t been formally identified, but judging from the above picture, it appears to be 80 Plus Gold certified. There's also a detachable USB camera.
CyberpowerPC’s original estimation was that we would see the Archus 34 this January, but the company recently informed us that the product has been slated for release later this quarter.
