Dell G5, Revamped Alienware Aurora Desktops Roll out at Gamescom

At Gamescom in Cologne, Alienware and parent company Dell took the wraps off of a pair of new gaming desktops for both first-time PC gamers and advanced users. The Dell G5 Desktop will go on sale on August 21 starting at $749 while the new, redesigned Alienware Aurora will start at $969.99 and launch on August 20.

The G5 is a totally new machine for Dell, putting the last nail in the Inspiron Gaming lineup by bringing the G-series to desktops. The G5 is being positioned as a space-saving starter PC that’s easy to upgrade down the line. The 14.5 x 6.7 in x 12.1-inch desktop starts with a 9th Gen Intel Core i3 and AMD Radeon RX 560X and goes up to a Core i9-9900K and RTX 2080.

The G5 comes in a gray box with blue LED lighting, and some models have a clear side panel.

Dell G5 Desktop Alienware Aurora R9 Legend CPU Up to Intel Core i9-9900K Up to Intel Core i9-9900K GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon 5700 XT RAM Up to 64GB DDR4-2666 Up to 64GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3200 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD + 2TB 7,200-rpm HDD Up to 2TB NVMe m.2 PCIe + 2TB 7,200-rpm SATA HDD Dimensions 14.5 x 6.7 x 12.1 inches / 367 x 308 x 169mm 18.9 x 17 x 8.7 inches / 481.6 x 431.9 x 222.8mm PSU 360W or 460W 450W or 850W Software Alienware Command Center Alienware Command Center

The new Alienware Aurora, dubbed the R9 Legend, is more of a refresh. It finally brings Alienware’s desktop into the new design identity that's spread across its laptops this year. The case has the same internal design that swings open for access to components, which go up to an Intel Core i9-9900K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The base model will come in black (Dark Side of the Moon), though the Lunar Light (white) color will have additional RGB lighting.

We’re looking forward to testing these in our labs later this year.

Photo Credits: Tom's Hardware

