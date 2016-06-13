Trending

Dice Presents New 'Battlefield 1' Trailer At EA Play

By

Fresh off the initial reveal of Battlefield 1 last month, DICE general manager Patrick Bach introduced a new trailer for the game. As expected, the clip showed off more World War I chaos.

The trailer shows soldiers clashing on the battlefield with melee weapons and rifles, along with some aerial combat. You can use the biplane to take out groups of enemies or a rival pilot, or control the slow, but massive airships to deal more damage to enemies.

Bach also mentioned a few upcoming features for the game, one of which was dynamic weather. When the match starts, you might have a clear sky with the sun shining down on the battlefield, but as the match continues, the weather might take a turn for the worse. You could have a downpour of rain or the fog could roll in on the battlefield, both of which could make it difficult for you to see the enemy.

For EA Play attendees, DICE will have gameplay demos available so that fans can get an idea of what to expect from the game. We'll be back at the venue tomorrow to get some much needed hands-on time with Battlefield 1.

NameBattlefield 1
TypeFirst-Person Shooter
DeveloperDICE
PublisherElectronic Arts
Release DateOctober 21, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware, covering News. Follow him on Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • octavecode 13 June 2016 05:20
    Trailer looks nice game looks also nice but i aint gonna do the same mistake again and buy EA games.
    Reply
  • joz 13 June 2016 06:34
    COD is dead. Long Live Battlefield!
    Reply
  • nitrium 13 June 2016 07:12
    "Dice Presents New 'Battlefield 1' Trailer At EA Play... also present micro- and the all new MACRO-transactions.
    http://www.gameskinny.com/9yau5/battlefield-1-will-have-microtransactions
    Reply
  • Yuka 13 June 2016 12:30
    Requires Origin still?

    I'll pass then. Plus, I don't really like WW1/2 video games... I don't know why...

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • John_381 13 June 2016 13:17
    I still like BF 2, but EA killed it. I'll pass.
    Reply
  • cknobman 13 June 2016 14:16
    LOL freak you EA, just like Battlefront I wont be buying your watered down money milking crap.
    Reply
  • kyle382 13 June 2016 15:32
    Hopefully Battlefield fans will spot this as another hardlinesque one off. Pass.
    Reply
  • uglyduckling81 13 June 2016 17:36
    I stopped buying EA games a while ago. I bought BF4 under peer pressure to play MP with friends. Barely played it and regret wasting the money. I won't be rejoining the EA bandwagon without good cause and a massive sale.
    Reply
  • beetlejuicegr 13 June 2016 18:01
    battlefield re-wind brings back memories, should be fun, unless they watered it down so much so that they can sell 2000 dlcs
    Reply
  • lieutenantfrost 30 June 2016 21:38
    No french army in the game but black hero soldier protagonist.. WTF EA? What was a fantastic opportunity to educate millions about the specifics of the greatest conflict in human history is instead reduced to pandering to minorities and appeasing PC culture. sigh... This SJW thing has gotten waaay outta control now. Zepplins look cool, but I won't be buying this, maybe in a steam sale in 2 or 3 years for 5 bucks.
    Reply