Trending

'Dishonored 2' Free Trial Arrives April 6 (Updated)

By

Update, 4/6/2017, 9:41 am PDT: The trial is now live in addition to a new trailer for the game. Bethesda also clarified that those who upgrade to the full game from the trial will get 50 percent off the purchase.

If you haven’t tried Dishonored 2 yet, you’ll be able to play a small portion of it for free on April 6. This so-called “free trial”--or, as it would have been called in the past, demo--will let you play as Corvo or Emily as you embark on a sneak peek of the second entry in this budding franchise.

You’ll be able to play through the game’s first three missions in this free trial. Because of the many collectibles, side quests, and methods of moving through each portion of a mission, you can spend numerous hours exploring each area in detail. These three missions should also provide you with many different ways to kill or knock out a target. Depending on your choice of character, you can also try out new powers that you can couple with your movement to unleash a dazzling attack combo or use a rapid mode of travel as you sneak through buildings and past enemies.

If the demo is convincing enough, you can upgrade to the full game during or after the trial. As a bonus, the saves created during the trial version will transfer to the full game, so you can continue where you left off without the need to start from the very beginning again.

Arkane has added some new features to Dishonored 2 since its launch, such as the ability to replay missions after you completed them the first time around. The studio also created a multitude of sliders to let you create your own custom difficulty for the game. And if you think you’ve mastered the game already, you can try your hand at Iron Mode, which prevents you from saving at any point in the level and makes you restart a mission if you die.

NameDishonored 2
TypeFirst-Person, Action/Adventure, Stealth
DeveloperArkane Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
Release DateNovember 11, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyBethesda StoreXbox StorePlayStation StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jeff Fx 03 April 2017 20:43
    How's the game playing now? I bought it when it was released, because I love Dishonored, but bad reviews led me to put off playing it until some patches improve it.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 03 April 2017 23:55
    19513771 said:
    How's the game playing now? I bought it when it was released, because I love Dishonored, but bad reviews led me to put off playing it until some patches improve it.

    I haven't heard much bad about it. The general consensus I've heard is that if you liked the first one, you'll like this one, too. Unless you mean bad reviews based strictly on performance. In which case, maybe they're pushing out an update that really tidies everything up and this free trial is a way for them to demonstrate to the public that "Hey! Our game works now! Take a look! Really!"
    Reply
  • eblackmo 04 April 2017 05:43
    I never had any technical problems with the game at all but I think a lot of people did. The gameplay and level design are amazing.
    Reply
  • HaB1971 04 April 2017 11:22
    For me the level design is pretty bland, it is very much a rinse a repeat for each mission clear first sector, then go into the the next and come back. Basically work out how to get past barrier 1 to get to area 2 and kill bad guy over and over again. Once you get the ability to 'Force Pull' enemies on to your blade it becomes extremely tedious to play.. Never had performance issues with the game, well that is until I stopped bothering with it.
    Reply
  • yronnen 04 April 2017 14:44
    DLC????
    Reply
  • eblackmo 04 April 2017 21:33
    19516828 said:
    DLC????

    I am also wondering this. The game is so good and has such high replay-ability. That I have already played it through multiple times as both emily and corvo but now I am bored and want some DLC.
    Reply
  • Skip27 05 April 2017 20:45
    I bought this game and I have not been able to play it. It is the buggiest, most unstable game since Batman. The game simply crashes, over and over again. I had the same issues on my Xeon and my old AMD 8-core (both running GTX-970's). Worthless.
    Reply
  • eblackmo 06 April 2017 01:12
    I was running this game on ultra at 3440x1440 when it first came out and it was fine. The buggiest piece of crap I have played so far was deus ex MD. I could barely play it on medium when it first came out (No I did not enable MSAA which seemed to be the most frequent excuse used by fanboys and the devs). The problem is the console market is the focus with PC almost being an afterthought.

    I got a refund for the last metal gear due to it being a terrible console port. Which I actually put in the request and steam refunded me. I did the same with another konami game. It's just lazy and shows how much game developers care.
    Reply
  • dark_knight33 07 April 2017 04:51
    I hope the article pic isn't the main character. She looks like a meth-head trying to do the robot. :/
    Reply
  • eblackmo 07 April 2017 06:04
    I am about to play the new mass effect. It just needs to install a 1gig update. :) Apparently this game has stability issues as well.....how do I turn off notifications for this thread? :-P

    EDIT: I like the way origin gives me the option of downloading the update but the dialog text states that I can't play the game until I install the update. I hate mixed messages.
    Reply