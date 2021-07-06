You Can Now Update DLSS In Games Manually

TechPowerUp is now hosting Nvidia's DLSS Client Libraries for anyone to download and drop right into their DLSS 2.0 (or beyond) supported game. This will allow you to get the latest version of DLSS working in your game without waiting for developers to do it instead.

TechPowerUp has every single DLSS version available for download ranging from the original 1.0.0 all the way up to 2.2.10. It isn't immediately clear where the files came form, but TPU claims it has "hand-verified" the files to reduce malware risk.

In DLSS supported games, the DLSS file can be found in your game directory called "nvngx_dlss.dll". All you need to do is download the latest version of the DLSS client library from TechPowerUp, then replace the current DLSS .dll file with the new one.

Both your old and newly downloaded DLSS .dll files will have the exact same name, so be sure you don't get confused. An easy way to differentiate between the two is the file's size which will be larger with the newer versions of DLSS.

Just beware that if you use a launcher to play your games, the launcher will most likely delete and replace the new DLSS file with the original one your game came with if you update the game or repair it. So every time your game updates, you'll have to re-install the latest DLSS .dll file again.

I've installed the latest 2.2.10 DLSS version in three DLSS 2.0 supported games so far, Ghostrunner, Control, and Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. All three games ran the updated DLSS version perfectly with no hiccups or issues to speak of.

However, DLSS 1.0 titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Battlefield V do not support this feature, unfortunately. If you try to install DLSS 2.0 (or higher) .dll files in these games, DLSS will get disabled.

It's great to see easy DLSS updates for DLSS 2.0 supported title. Each DLSS update brings better optimization and image enhancements and is constantly being updated.