Ever Wanted Seven Water-Cooled Graphics Cards In The Same Machine? EKWB Made It Possible

EK Water Blocks released a set of five new EK-FC Terminal blocks. Two blocks are designed for single cards, and two blocks are for dual cards. EK also released a monster-sized terminal that bridges seven cards together.
Two Singles, Two Doubles
The two single slot terminal blocks are the EK-FC Terminal Direct and the EK-FC Terminal Angled. The direct terminal replaces the standard GPU block terminal that has threaded ports on the sides with a similar terminal that features threaded G1/4 ports on the top. The angled terminal features both ports installed on 45-degree recesses into the top of the terminal.
EK Water Blocks also introduced a new configuration of dual card terminals. The EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot is designed to attach two single slot graphics cards together, with no additional space in between them. EKWB launched two versions of the EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot block. You can get it in solid black POM Acetal or as a clear version made of acrylic.
Seven? Seven
In addition to these four options, EK Water Blocks has released a monstrosity of a graphics card terminal. The EK-FC Terminal Hepta Semi Parallel couples seven single-slot graphics cards together. This sort of configuration isn’t really beneficial to many home users, but EKWB said that "customers running render farms or [who] use their systems for computational purposes are now able to liquid cool their system if they run seven graphics cards on a single motherboard."
|Name
|MSRP
|EK-FC Terminal Direct
|$13.99
|EK-FC Terminal Angled
|$17.99
|EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot – Acetal
|$22.99
|EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot – Plexi
|$29.49
|EK-FC Terminal HEPTA Semi Parallel
|$55.99
The new EK-FC Terminal blocks are available today from the EK Webshop, and through the company’s various reseller partners.
Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube
This is exactly the same block.
EK provided images from that setup, but they were watermarked with Linus Tech Tips' logo so we did not publish them on our site.
7 Gamers, 1 CPU.
Here is the video links:
1. 7 Gamers, 1 CPU - Ultimate Virtualized Gaming Build Log
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXOaCkbt4lI
2. 7 Gamers 1 CPU is back! But does it ACTUALLY work!?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opX-AsJ5Uy8
3. Overclocking the $30,000 Computer! - 7 Gamers 1 CPU Part 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUCOm041UuQ
It's amazing what you can do with donated hardware. (Jelly, my name is jelly)
Side note: years ago SGI was planning on increasing its GPU scaling support to 256 pipes and beyond. Given most of SGI's gfx people moved to NVIDIA, I wonder how much of that scaling dev knowledge went with them...
Seriously. I paid good money for my 980 Ti whereas YouTubers have like, five in their closet because all of their other rigs are already equipped with four each.