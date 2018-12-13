EKWB Adds Addressable RGB to Velocity CPU Water Block

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) is taking its RGB game to the next level. The company is now offering addressable RGB LEDs in the new EK-Velocity CPU water block, named EK-Velocity D-RGB.

Earlier this year, EK Water Blocks introduced a new generation of CPU water blocks called EK-Velocity, which features a modern, elegant exterior design. EKWB initially offered 14 different variants of the EK-Velocity, including blocks with acrylic tops, blocks with acetal tops, blocks with RGB LEDs and blocks for all platforms except for AMD’s Threadripper CPUs.

You might think that EKWB’s initial lineup would cover every build option you could consider. But the company thought of another option. The company today introduced the EK-Velocity D-RGB CPU block, which includes 24 individually addressable RGB LEDs that allow you to highlight your build with unique color patterns.

As with EKWB’s older RGB lighting solutions, the new digital RGB LEDs are compatible with existing RGB solutions found on your favorite motherboards. Asus Aura, MSI Mystic Lights, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and ASRock Polychrome Sync can control the lights on the EK-Velocity D-RGB water block. The lights are also compatible with third-party digital RGB controllers.

The EK-Velocity D-RGB water block is available in four varieties. EKWB offers the block with a black acetal top, or with a clear acrylic top. Both options are available with Intel or AMD mounting brackets. All four options feature a nickel-plated copper base. All four options are available now from the EK Webshop.