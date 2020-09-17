EVGA's XR1 Capture Card Is OBS-Approved for Streamers

EVGA announced today the release of XR1 , which it says is the first device ever to be certified by Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), the popular open-source streaming platform.

Targetings streamers and gamers, EVGA threw in some ARGB lighting. The XR1 is also completely plug-and-play, so it doesn't require any drivers to operate. Once it's connected to your machine, you're ready to set up a new stream in OBS.

The card connects via USB 3.0 Type-C connection. For video input and capturing audio, the XR1 uses HDMI 2.0 and supports up HDR at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps).

The XR1 also has a feature called Advanced Pass Through. By pushing the button on the top of the box, you can switch to this mode, which outputs video to meet a 144 Hz refresh rate, while maintaining 60 fps 4K.

According to OBS , certified devices are put through a series of tests to ensure complete compatibility with their platform. At the moment, the XR1 card is the only device certified by OBS.

EVGA XR1 capture card orders are limited to one per household, due to limited supply.