Fanless Ethereum Mining Box Looks Like a PS2, Promises 65 MH/s at 30W

Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick (via FanlessTech) miner arrived on Amazon with a hefty $2,099 price tag. However, unlike other ASIC miners that are hard on the ears and the power bill, the Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick features a fanless design and a 30W chip. The miner leverages the Jasminer X4 chip from Sunlune Technology, which uses 3D chip stacking with through-silicon vias (TSVs). The technology allowed Sunlune to pack the computing and data storage unit onto the same chip.



The Jasminer X4 is a large chip that measures 45x45mm, boasting a die size of 678mm². The chip has 5GB of memory at its disposal and offers memory bandwidth up to 1 TBps. In terms of mining performance, the Jasminer X4 supposedly delivers up to 65 MH/s with a power consumption of around 23W for Ethereum mining. Of course, Ethereum is slated to go proof of stake at some point in the next four months (maybe — it's been delayed multiple times already), but the Jasminer X4 has other options.



It supports the popular Ethash and Etchash algorithms, which opens the doors for a plethora of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Metaverse ETP (ETP), Expanse (EXP), Pirl (PIRL), DubaiCoin (DBIX), RESOC, EtherGem (EGEM), Ellaism (ELLA), Atheios (ATH), MixMarvel (MIX), Callisto (CLO), Mother of All Chains (MOAC), Ether-1 (ETHO) and EthereumX (ETX). But Ethereum is currently by far the most profitable option out of all of those.



The Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick measures 257x100x200mm and weighs 4.8kg. It's technically portable enough to take it with you on your travels and small enough that you can stack hundreds of them in a room. All the device needs is an Ethernet connection to the Internet to do its thing. Aesthetically, the Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick looks like a crossover between a PlayStation 2 and a lunchbox.



The company rates the Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick with an approximate power consumption of 30W under operating temperatures between zero to 40 degrees Celsius. It doesn't draw much power, but the modest hash rate and high price mean it will take a long time for for miners to break even. Based on current profitability, the Brick can net around $2.85 per day.

The Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick retails for $2,099 on Amazon. However, the official global distributor for the Jasminer X4 series, Jingle Mining, has the miner up for sale at $1,449, $550 off its regular price. Either way, it's not a good time to invest in an ASIC miner since "The Merge," when Ethereum transitions from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model, is just months away. With Ethereum, it would currently take over 500 days to break even (using the discounted price). If the Merge goes through, that time might double.