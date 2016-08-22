Fractal Design Intros Dynamic X2 Fans With LLS Bearings

Fractal Design announced its new Dynamic X2 fan series with LLS bearings.

The Dynamix X2 fans will come in two variants: the 120mm GP-12 and the 140mm GP-14. Fractal Design said that the LLS bearings used to drive the fans should last for an average of 100,000 hours before failing. This extended MTBF rating is further helped by a counter-pull magnet that reduces axial tension on the bearings.

These fans are also designed to be exceedingly quiet, thanks in part to a new fan blade design. Spinning at 1200 RPM, the GP-12 model is capable of producing 52.3 CFM of air flow while emitting just 19.4 dBA of noise. The larger GP-14 operates at 1000 RPM, but it generates 68.4 CFM of air flow while also creating 18.9 dBA of noise, according to Fractal Design.

Fractal Design said the fans are shipping to retailers now and will be available to customers soon. The GP-12 model will be priced at $12.99, and the GP-14 has an MSRP of $14.99.