FSP Shows Off Crazy New Case, Power Supplies

FSP's new impressive case, the CMT710, managed to catch our attention. According to our sources, its MSRP will be set close to $500. This looks like a fair price given its design and the high-quality laser cut parts that it uses.

The Hydro GS Pro unit features a semi-passive operation and compact dimensions, thanks to its 140mm depth. It has 750W capacity and it doesn't have any modular cables, to be more affordable. It is 80 PLUS Gold rated.

The Dagger Pro follows the SFX form factor and has 650W max power. In the 80 PLUS scale, it achieves a Gold rating, while there is no word yet on its Cybenetics efficiency and noise (ETA and LAMBDA) ratings.

The FSP Twins series combines the usability of a normal ATX PSU and the advanced features of a redundant server unit. After the Twins 500W and 700W, FSP comes with an even stronger version with 900W max power.

The Hydro G Pro models come in two flavors, with 850W and 1000W capacities. Those units can operate in harsh environments, thanks to their special conformal coating.