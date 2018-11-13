G.Skill Introduces 'World’s Fastest' 128GB, 64GB DDR4 RAM Kits

Memory manufacturer G.Skill announced today what it says is the world's fastest 128GB and 64GB DDR4 memory kits. As usual, both memory kits are built with high performance Samsung B-die chips and target Intel's X299 platform and latest Core X-series processors, such as the 18-core Intel Core i9-9980XE.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

The Trident Z RGB 128GB DDR4-4000 memory kit is comprised of eight 16GB DDR4 memory modules clocked at 4,000MHz with timings set at CL19-19-19-39. However, even more impressive is that G.Skill was able to achieve that speed and capacity with just a mere 1.35V. The memory manufacturer validated the memory kit on an Asus Prime X299-Deluxe II motherboard and the latest Intel Core i7-9800X octa-core processor with over five hours of Dang Wang's version of HCI Memtest.

The second of the two memory kits comes from G.Skill's Trident Z and therefore lacks RGB lighting. The 64GB memory kit is made up of eight DDR4 memory modules 8GB in size. This kit runs at 4,266MHz with timings of CL19-19-19-39. It also uses a slightly higher operating voltage than the previous kit described, at 1.45V. Again, G.Skill tested the Trident Z 64GB DDR4-4266 memory kit on the Asus Prime X299-Deluxe II motherboard, but it used a 12-core Intel Core i7-9920X processor instead.

Both of G.Skill's memory kits come with support for XMP 2.0 so users can set up memory parameters with a single click inside the motherboard BIOS.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the memory kits, but they are expected to cost a premium. The kits will be available at authorized G.Skill distribution partners in the first quarter of 2019.