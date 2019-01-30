G.Skill Launches Hexa-Channel DDR4 Memory Kits With Pizzazz

G.Skill has revealed a plethora of hexa-channel DDR4 memory kits to accompany the new Intel Xeon W-3175X 28-core overclockable processor. The new Trident Z Royal DDR4 RGB memory kits come with capacities that range between 48GB and 192GB with speeds that vary between 3,200MHz and 4,000MHz.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

The Xeon W-3175X taught us one important lesson: with great performance comes a greater price tag. One of the processor's more notable traits is the support for hexa-channel, meaning each kit is comprised of six or 12 memory modules. Given the Intel chip's luxurious $3,000 price tag, it's only right to pair the Xeon W-3175X with flashy and expensive memory, or at least that's what G.Skill seems to believe. The hexa-channel kits are limited to the Trident Z Royal line.

Frequency CL Timing Voltage Kit Capacity DDR4-3200 14-14-14-34 1.35V 8GBx6 / 8GBx12 / 16GBx6 / 16GBx12 16-18-18-38 1.35V 8GBx6 / 8GBx12 / 16GBx6 / 16GBx12 DDR4-3600 17-18-18-38 1.35V 8GBx6 / 8GBx12 / 16GBx6 / 16GBx12 DDR4-4000 17-18-18-38 1.35V 8GBx6 / 8GBx12 / 16GBx12

The Trident Z Royal offerings are built with Samsung B-die chips, as expected. They are available with configurations of 48GB, 96GB and 192GB. The memory kits clocked at 3,200MHz come with tight CL14-14-14-34 timings or a bit more loose timings in the range of CL16-18-18-38. The 3,600MHz memory kits have their timings configured at CL17-18-18-38 while the high-end 4,000MHz memory kits are rated for CL17-18-18-38. All the aforementioned memory kits run at 1.35V.

The Trident Z Royal hexa-channel DDR4 memory kits support Intel XMP 2.0 profiles to facilitate the entire setup process. G.Skill backs the kits with a limited lifetime warranty.

According to G.Skill, the Trident Z Royal hexa-channel DDR4 memory kits will be available worldwide through its distribution partners. However, the memory specialist didn't reveal an exact date as to when the memory kits will be in stores or the pricing, which we expect to be eye-watering.