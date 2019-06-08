G.Skill Breaks 23 Overclocking Records: Reaches DDR4-5886 at Computex 2019

G.Skill held an overclocking competition at its booth throughout Computex week and ended breaking 23 records. Professional overclocker Toppc reached DDR4-5886, a world record, using Trident Z Royal memory on an MSI MPG Z390I Gaming Edge AC motherboard and an Intel Core i9-9900K processor.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

By the end of the week, the top two results (the other by Kovan Yang) for fastest memory were set by team MSI with identical hardware setups while using LN2 (Liquid Nitrogen) cooling to keep the processor and DRAM sticks cold. In total, 23 records were broken across several benchmarks using various processors from the i7-9700K to the Xeon class W-3175X, with a sprinkling of consumer level HCC CPUs up to the i9-9980XE. A full list is below.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Most of the records were broken using ASRock’s X299 OC Formula, with professional overclocker Splave putting the hammer down and collecting 15 records himself. Not only did we see the DDR4 frequency record set, but we also saw a record for the i9-9900KF reaching 7.414 GHz, though that is still currently behind the i9-9900K record for Coffee Lake-based CPUs of 7.613 GHz.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Another notable world record was set by rsannino running Geekbench 3 - Multi-core using the formidable Asus ROG Dominus Extreme motherboard and the 28-core W-3175 processor hitting 135,527.

It wasn’t all about the CPU and memory, though, as renowned overclocker K|NGP|N managed to achieve a new world record in 3DMark - Time Spy using four EVGA GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N cards with the i9-9980XE and the EVGA X299 Dark motherboard, all under LN2. For this test, the CPU was running at an astounding 6.010 GHz with the video card clocks listed in EVGA Precision as 2,430 MHz on the core with the memory clocked at 1601 MHz for a score of 38,665.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

It sounds like it was a great week for world records, we wonder just how quickly these will be broken in the ever-changing world of competitive overclocking!