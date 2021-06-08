Galax OC Lab Unveils GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hall of Fame

Palit Microsystems' Galax OC Lab has introduced its upcoming Galax GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card that traditionally brings together impressive looks and extreme performance.

Being one of the world's largest suppliers of graphics cards, and thus one of Nvidia's biggest customers, has benefits for Palit Microsystems. The company can get more GPUs and offer a wider range of models than many of its rivals, particularly factory-overclocked boards with unique designs and enhanced performance.



With its Hall of Fame (HOF) family, Palit's Galax OC Lab brand goes above and beyond when it comes to power delivery circuity and cooling subsystems, so it isn't surprising that the Hall of Fame-series boards are among the fastest GeForce cards in the industry.

(Image credit: Galax OC Lab)

The Galax GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition looks just as impressive as other members of the Hall of Fame lineup and certainly packs a punch, too. It is big, which usually points to an advanced voltage regulating module (VRM), and has three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 450W of power. The card also has a simply gargantuan cooling system with three fans that should be able to remove massive amounts of thermal energy.

Galax OC Lab hasn't disclosed all the specifications of its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition graphics cards, but the board looks very similar to its GeForce RTX 3090 HOF boards. That means we may be dealing with a card that features a rather monstrous 14+8+4 phase VRM for additional overclocking potential. With the Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition, the manufacturer managed to push the GA102 GPU to 1875 MHz out-of-box (from 1695 MHz recommended by Nvidia), which is impressive.

(Image credit: Galax OC Lab)

The Galax GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition doesn't have the full trimmings, though — The card doesn't have a 4.3-inch LCD panel that can display information about the card or just playback some animated graphics as we saw with its first GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF. Perhaps the company wanted to reduce costs, but there's still a chance that subsequent versions of the board could have an LCD.

Palit Microsystems has not announced the pricing or availability of the Galax GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card yet, but we'll update as we learn more.