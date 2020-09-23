GeIL Partners With ASRock To Deliver New Orion Phantom Gaming Edition Memory

GeIL Orion Phantom Gaming Edition (Image credit: GeIL)

GeIL and ASRock have together created the new Orion Phantom Gaming Edition memory kits for both Intel and AMD platforms. Sporting ASRock's Phantom Gaming moniker, the memory kits are guaranteed to work seamlessly on the vendor's motherboards.

The Orion Phantom Gaming memory features the same low-profile design as the regular Orion memory modules but with a slight revamp. On this new iteration, the meteor shower-inspired design is present on a titanium grey background to blend in with ASRock's Phantom Gaming motherboards, such as the B550 PG Velocita, Z490 PG Velocita or Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3.

GeIL sells the Orion Phantom Gaming in both standard and AMD editions. The capacities and frequencies are identical on both product lines. The only apparent difference with the AMD Edition memory kits seems to be the Ryzen sticker that's present on the heat spreader.

Orion Phantom Gaming Edition Specifications

Frequency Capacity Timings Operating Voltage (V) DDR4-3600 2 x 4GB, 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB 19-20-20-40, 18-22-22-42, 18-20-20-40 1.35 DDR4-3200 2 x 4GB, 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB 16-18-18-36 1.35 DDR4-3000 2 x 4GB, 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB 16-18-18-36 1.35 DDR4-2666 2 x 4GB, 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB 19-19-19-43 1.20 DDR4-2400 2 x 4GB, 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB 17-17-17-39, 16-16-16-36 1.20

Individually, the memory modules are available in capacities of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB. In regards to the dual-DIMM kits, the available densities include 8GB, 16GB and 32GB with the 64GB variants coming at a later date.

The faster memory kits, such as the DDR4-3600, DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3000 offerings command a 1.35V DRAM voltage, while the DDR4-2666 and DDR4-2400 kits only require 1.2V. The CAS Latency varies between 12 and 19, depending on the frequency.

GeIL's Orion Phantom Gaming Edition memory modules are compatible with Intel XMP 2.0. The manufacturer provides a limited lifetime warranty for the memory kits.