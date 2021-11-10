Trending

FADU Technology Announces Speedy 14 GB/s Gen 5 SSD

By

New SSD offers nearly twice the bandwidth of Gen 4 NVMe drives

Stock image of an SSD
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just as mainstream computers begin adopting PCIe Gen 5 support, FADU Technology has announced its first-ever PCIe Gen 5 SSD and SSD controller designs. According to GlobeNewswire, these SSDs will target 14.6 GB/s of performance, consume less power and will be designed specifically for the cloud and data center market. 

FADU's preliminary specification for its Gen 5 SSD includes sequential write speeds of up to 10.4 GB/s, and sequential read speeds of up to 14.6GB/s, all while consuming less than 5.2W of power.

FADU Echo SSDs Preliminary Specification
SSD Form FactorsE1.S / E1.L / E3 / U.2
SSD Controller FADU FC5161
Host Interface PCIe 5.0 x 4 / NVMe 1.4+ / OCP Cloud Spec 2.0
NAND Interface 16 Channel / ONFi 5 (2400MT/s)
Sequential Read 14.6 GB/s
Sequential Write 10.4 GB/s
Random Read 3400 KIOPs
Random Write 735 KIOPs
Average Power <5.2 W

The new SSDs will operate on a PCIe Gen 5 interface with four lanes of connectivity and feature the NVMe 1.4+ protocol along with OCP Cloud Spec 2.0. SSD form factors.

While we don't have signs of a consumer variant just yet, it's good to know that Gen 5 SSDs are being built right now. So we can expect that technology to trickle down to the consumer market. This is especially important, considering we already have our first consumer-based platform that supports Gen 5 SSDs, in the form of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and Z690 motherboards. For now, there are no Gen 5 products on the market making PCIe Gen 5 support largely useless for everybody until Gen 5 products start coming online.

These SSDs are poised to launch in late 2022.

Topics
Storage
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • InvalidError
    If nobody adopts new standards because no products exist to plug next-gen products into, adoption will take a long time.

    At some point, someone has to hatch the chicken to get the pecking started.
    Reply
  • VforV
    Yeah, games and game engines and software definitely need to catch up to this, because besides PS5, we don't even have PC (or XSX) games that fully take advantage of the Gen 3 nvme SSDs.... and now we're talking about Gen 5.

    I did not even buy a Gen 3 one because I see no use for it in gaming. When the 1st PC games will start using them and be built on RTX IO and MS Direct Storage, then I'll need one. I suspect the Gen 3 one will be the minimum spec, so no need for Gen 4 or 5. Baby steps...
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    Just like DDR5, I'll wait until the price goes down. But I love that the tech is setting the bar higher! The 2,400 MT/s is a pretty sizeable jump over the previous high of 1,600.

    What I can't tell from the article is if FADU is using MLC/TLC to get those high numbers.
    Reply