Gigabyte Castle Peak, Cascade Lake-X, Comet Lake-S Motherboards Listed

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte has recently filed several unannounced Intel and AMD motherboards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The upcoming months are going to be very interesting for the processor market. AMD announced yesterday that Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series (codename Castle Peak) processors would launch in November. Intel has confirmed that its next-generation Core X 10000-series (codename Cascade Lake-X) are landing next month. The mainstream Core 10000-series (codename Comet Lake-S) desktop chips, on the other hand, don't have a specific date, but our assumption is the first quarter of 2020.

Gigabyte Castle Peak Motherboards

It hasn't been officially confirmed, but Castle Peak is likely to slot into AMD motherboards with the TR4 socket. AMD is rumored to introduce three new chipsets for the HEDT (high-end desktop) processors: TRX40, TRX80, and WRX80. The first two are presumably for consumer motherboards, while the last is for enterprise-grade motherboards.

Chipset Model TRX40 Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Master Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro WiFi Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme WaterForce Gigabyte TRX40 Designare

Gigabyte Cascade Lake-X Motherboards

Cascade Lake-X chips retain compatibility for the LGA 2066 socket. So these processors will fit just fine into X299-based motherboards. However, Gigabyte's listing hints that there will be refreshed motherboards that are designed specifically for Cascade Lake-X. The new offerings reportedly carry the X299X moniker, whereby the "X" probably differentiates the new from the old.

Chipset Model X299X Gigabyte X299X Aorus Master Gigabyte X299X Aorus Xtreme WaterForce Gigabyte X299X Designare EX Gigabyte X299X Designare EX-10G

Gigabyte Comet Lake-S Motherboards

Pretty reliable, but confirmed, information indicates that Comet Lake-S is probably going to live on a brand-new LGA 1200 socket. The new motherboards will be based on Intel's 400-series chipset. Like always, there will be different variants aimed at various market segments. So far, we've seen mentions of the B460, H410, H470, Q470 and Z490 chipsets. We've previously seen a plethora of Gigabyte 400-series motherboards, and today's leak continues to expand the list.