Go Mechanical With Corsair's K70 RGB MK2 For $89.99

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire (Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire gaming keyboard typically sets you back $169.99. However, for a limited time, you can purchase it for $89.99 and save up to $80.

The K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire is a full-size mechanical keyboard that employs Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches. The keyboard sports a low-profile design with an attractive aluminum frame. It measures 29mm tall and weighs just 1.08kg. The K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire connects to your PC through a conventional USB 2.0 Type-A port.

The K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire comes with everything you would expect from a gaming keyboard. It features N-Key RollOver (NKRO) and anti-ghosting technology. Multi-color RGB backlighting is present for each key. The keyboard has up to 8MB of onboard storage that can save up to three different profiles, which doesn't rely on any software. Corsair even provides an extra set of texturized FPS and MOBA keycaps to provide you with the best grip and feel.

There's also dedicated volume and multimedia controls on the K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire that allow on-the-fly audio adjustments. The keyboard comes equipped with one USB pass-through port for connecting your mouse or headset. It even comes with a detachable, soft-touch palm rest.

Corsair backs the K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire with a limited two-year warranty.

Should You Buy This Keyboard?

Be sure to check out our in-depth Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile review before opening your wallet for this deal.

You can also review our Best Gaming Keyboards for 2019 buying guide for help with your decision.