G.Skill Releases AMD-Compatible Trident Z RGB Kits

Following the recent launch of its DDR4-4600MHz kit for Intel’s X299 HEDT platform, G.Skill is once again back in the news with a new line of memory. This time around, the company has announced new Trident Z RGB kits for AMD’s Ryzen and Threadripper platforms.

G.Skill’s Trident Z RGB AMD kits start out at DD4-2400 with CL 15 x 15 x 15 x 35 timings. Capacities range from 16GB (8GB x 2) all the way up to 128GB (16GB x 8). The company's DDR4-2933 kits can be had in 64GB (8GB x 8) and 128GB (16GB x 8) capacities with timings of CL 14 x 14 x 14 x 34 and CL 16 x 16 x 16 x 36, respectively. Finally, we have the big daddy DDR4-3200 Trident Z RGB memory kit with CL 14 x 14 x 14 x 34 timings in 16GB (8GB x 2) and 32GB (8GB x 4) capacities.

The Trident Z RGB memory kits, as the name implies, feature a full-length light bar on the heatsink of each module that's capable of displaying 16.8 million colors. These new memory modules also support the "OC profile" function on compatible motherboards that allows for one-click overclocking.

The company is differentiating these new AMD-optimized Trident Z RGB kits from previous versions with an "X" designation at the end of the model number. The idea is to cut down on confusion caused by similar naming schemes, although we're not sure how well just adding an X to the end of the model number will help.    

These new AMD compatible Trident Z RGB kits are scheduled for release in October 2017. No information on pricing was given.

G.Skill Trident Z RGBDDR4-3,200MHz DDR4-2,933MHzDDR4-2,400MHz
Density16GB (8GB x 2)32GB (8GB x4)64GB (8GB x 8)128GB (16GB x 8)16GB (8GB x 2)32GB (8GB x4)32GB (16GBx2)64GB (16GBx4)64GB (8GB x 8)128GB (16GB x 8)
Latency 14 x 14 x 14 x 3414 x 14 x 14 x 3416 x 16 x 16 x 3615 x 15 x 15 x 35
Voltage1.35V1.2V
FormatDIMM
Pin Out288-pin
HeatspreaderAnodized Aluminum
CompatibilityAMD Ryzen / Threadripper
  • gggplaya 22 September 2017 19:03
    What are the actual part numbers?
  • compprob237 22 September 2017 23:59
    DDR4-3200 4x8GB F4-3200C14Q-32GTZRX
    Picture #3 in the slideshow. The rest probably follow that naming scheme so the 2x8GB is probably F4-3200C14Q-16GTZRX. Other speeds probably just change a few things like: F4-2400C15Q-16GTZRX for DDR4-2400 2x8GB CL15 kit.
  • parkerygc8 23 September 2017 02:33
    Wonder why the 3200 MHz 4 x 8 isn't ryzen approved.

    Does it need quad channel or something?
  • falchard 23 September 2017 04:33
    I think it's difficult to use 4 dimms at 3200 mhz on Ryzen without a clock generator. I haven't been able to get 4 dimms stable beyond 2400 mhz with an MSI x370 Titanium.
  • papality 23 September 2017 04:33
    3200 @ 14? wow. I think that's even better than the FlareX?
  • Karadjgne 23 September 2017 04:45
    G-skill has had some of them out for a while now, the Sammy B RipJaws V are cl14, just as all the new version Trident-Z are Sammy B's. You could already get them in 2x4Gb and 2x8Gb kits. They've just expanded the line really in the RGB's.
  • wifiburger 24 September 2017 00:26
    wtf is this ? no 16gb x 2 ? I can't have 64gb on my Ryzen board ! garbage !
  • gggplaya 25 September 2017 14:29
    20201496 said:
    DDR4-3200 4x8GB F4-3200C14Q-32GTZRX
    Picture #3 in the slideshow. The rest probably follow that naming scheme so the 2x8GB is probably F4-3200C14Q-16GTZRX. Other speeds probably just change a few things like: F4-2400C15Q-16GTZRX for DDR4-2400 2x8GB CL15 kit.

    Awesome thanks!
  • pontisteve 17 October 2017 21:41
    Disappointed that we can't get 16x2 or 16x4 for Ryzen 7. The Mobo is capable of 64GB of ram. How is this different than Flare-X? What's the difference?
  • papality 17 October 2017 23:24
    20282681 said:
    Disappointed that we can't get 16x2 or 16x4 for Ryzen 7. The Mobo is capable of 64GB of ram. How is this different than Flare-X? What's the difference?

    might have something to do with the RGB, which was killing kits and mobos in the early days of Ryzen
