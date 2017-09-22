G.Skill Releases AMD-Compatible Trident Z RGB Kits

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Following the recent launch of its DDR4-4600MHz kit for Intel’s X299 HEDT platform, G.Skill is once again back in the news with a new line of memory. This time around, the company has announced new Trident Z RGB kits for AMD’s Ryzen and Threadripper platforms.

G.Skill’s Trident Z RGB AMD kits start out at DD4-2400 with CL 15 x 15 x 15 x 35 timings. Capacities range from 16GB (8GB x 2) all the way up to 128GB (16GB x 8). The company's DDR4-2933 kits can be had in 64GB (8GB x 8) and 128GB (16GB x 8) capacities with timings of CL 14 x 14 x 14 x 34 and CL 16 x 16 x 16 x 36, respectively. Finally, we have the big daddy DDR4-3200 Trident Z RGB memory kit with CL 14 x 14 x 14 x 34 timings in 16GB (8GB x 2) and 32GB (8GB x 4) capacities.

The Trident Z RGB memory kits, as the name implies, feature a full-length light bar on the heatsink of each module that's capable of displaying 16.8 million colors. These new memory modules also support the "OC profile" function on compatible motherboards that allows for one-click overclocking.

The company is differentiating these new AMD-optimized Trident Z RGB kits from previous versions with an "X" designation at the end of the model number. The idea is to cut down on confusion caused by similar naming schemes, although we're not sure how well just adding an X to the end of the model number will help.

These new AMD compatible Trident Z RGB kits are scheduled for release in October 2017. No information on pricing was given.