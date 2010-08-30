Trending

Valve Wants to Make Half-Life Movie Themselves

By

Now I sort of want to see a Team Fortress comedy instead.

Like many great successful fictional properties, be they novels, comic books or video games, Hollywood comes knocking looking to cash in on the story.

There's nothing wrong with that, as the films have given us wonderful depictions of comic books and even amusement park rides, but Valve isn't keen on having any outside help on making the Half-Life movie.

While the set up of Black Mesa and City 17 seem perfect for a sci-fi movie, Valve's Gabe Newell feels that nobody in Hollywood would be able to make the Half-Life movie that the developer would want to see.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Newell related a time after the release of the first Half-Life: "There was a whole bunch of meetings with people from Hollywood. Directors down there wanted to make a Half-Life movie and stuff, so they’d bring in a writer or some talent agency would bring in writers, and they would pitch us on their story. And their stories were just so bad. I mean, brutally, the worst. Not understanding what made the game a good game, or what made the property an interesting thing for people to be a fan of."

Newell made it clear that it's not a talent problem, as he admits to being a World of Warcraft player, but not one that is excited to see what Sam Raimi does with the movie.

"That’s when we started saying ‘Wow, the best thing we could ever do is to just not do this as a movie, or we’d have to make it ourselves.’ And I was like, ‘Make it ourselves? Well that’s impossible.’ But the Team Fortress 2 thing, the Meet The Team shorts, is us trying to explore that."

How would you feel about a Half-Life movie done like the Team Fortress 2 series?

83 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ricardok 30 August 2010 18:19
    I would love to see a TF movie. Would be awesome.
    But I can live with the HalfLife too ir it's made by valve.
    Reply
  • toxxel 30 August 2010 18:25
    I would love a Half-Life movie though not sure how it would do seeing mostly gamers will connect the name with the depth of the story and not the average person who goes to the movies on a weekly basis.
    Reply
  • w0lfattack 30 August 2010 18:27
    No no no! We see enough animation from Valve already. I want to see a real movie from them. A Half-Life movie with someone like Clive Owen would be amazing. The game has a good story line and it would make a great movie.
    Reply
  • adikos 30 August 2010 18:28
    i have all the TF2 movies saved on my machine. i think they are brilliant and very well done. the writing/scripts are well thought out and the little details they put into them make them that much better. things like the intel room passcode being 1-1-1-1, and its the only dirty button on the pad, or the sniper smile right before he fires his gun, or the noise the chair makes when the HWG moves it.

    that said im not sure about a HL2 movie, but valve has showed they have a good writing staff and their animation is pretty good, so im sure they could pull it off, the question is, should they?
    Reply
  • Travis Beane 30 August 2010 18:49
    As long as they're willing to make it 6 hours per major instalment and 2 hours for every episode. No 90 minute crap. Half Life trilogy, Half Life 2 trilogy, HL2:EP1 single, HL2:EP2 another single movie.
    I would pay $20 for every disc. $200 to get them all on Bluray in a collectors edition.

    There are too many great novels and the such that became movies hat weren't worth watching.It's not about $100,000,000 budgets, it's about taking your time, getting the appropriate director and actors (not just the most popular, like Tom Cruise and Michael Bay), and staying true to the original script (too many liberties are taken sometimes in the transition, liberties that can ruin it for the die hard fan).
    Reply
  • Darkv1 30 August 2010 18:56
    The concept of a Half-Life movie makes me a bit nervous since most video game movies are hideously bad. Although if Valve made it themselves it could be pretty good. Just keep Uwe Boll the hell away from it!!!
    Reply
  • adikos 30 August 2010 19:09
    wonder if a half life movie would be delayed so it could be released on ps3 too. ;)

    i want portal2 now!
    Reply
  • castle songbird 30 August 2010 19:11
    IMO if its going to be rendered with the source engine, even if it's cg, it would feel to similar to the half life games themselves to not feel redundent. It would have to have a seperate story. That would be exellent. GlaDos cameo anyone?
    Reply
  • Petey1013 30 August 2010 19:12
    More like give it to HBO and let them make a TV show out of it. That I'd watch.
    Reply
  • cmartin011 30 August 2010 19:12
    agree with travis beane!
    Reply