It seems the Grinch for gamers this holiday season may take the form of a chip shortage. Media reports based on earnings calls with key chipmakers and other sources are predicting the shortage will continue into next year and possibly stretch into 2023.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to ensure shoppers get the game gear they want, but it is possible some who have the latest GPU-based graphics card or game console on their holiday shopping lists may be scrambling for purchases.

But there is a way for gamers to stop this Grinch in his tracks.

Tech and Expectations

The makers of computer monitors have also begun releasing HDMI 2.1-enabled units. Just like the TVs, these displays support the features that make playing games more enjoyable.

The first step is to focus on how to maximize the gaming experience at the moment while positioning yourself for a brighter future when the chips gaming depends upon once again are abundant.

Perhaps the easiest way to do this is to upgrade your gaming display. Fortunately, 2021 was the year HDMI® 2.1-enabled TVs hit the mainstream, bringing with them several features and capabilities that enhance gameplay.

Among the most important are 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz as well as 8K@60Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for a more fluid gameplay environment and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for automatic switching to optimized gameplay or TV viewing depending on the input.

The HDMI 2.1 specification also supports a range of other features that will make television viewing pleasurable when the TV isn’t being used for gaming. Support for Dynamic HDR makes video look more lifelike with extended color range and detail, and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) brings immersive audio from Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sources to the viewing experience.

Connectivity

Of course, connecting gaming platforms, soundbars, audio/video receivers and other devices factors into the equation.

Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cables supporting all HDMI 2.1 features are widely available--just in time for this holiday season. Part of the HDMI 2.1 specification, they support 4K@120Hz, 8K@60Hz, HDR, eARC and 48Gbps.

The cables also are tested and certified to ensure low electromagnetic interference (EMI) to reduce the chance of interference with wireless networks and Bluetooth devices.

Holiday shoppers should look for the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Label on the packaging to verify certification. There’s even a QR code and holographic image that can be scanned to verify certification using the HDMI Cable Certification app.

Many HDMI 2.1 features will rely on ultra-high speed bandwidth, so don’t forget about upgrading your in-home networking with better cable modems and service, Wi-Fi routers and multi-room connectivity.

There’ no reason to let the chip shortage Grinch steal this holiday season. Upgrading to a new HDMI 2.1-enabled TV or monitor and making sure it is connected properly with certified Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables will make the season fun and put you in the right position to take full advantage of the latest gaming treasures when the chips they rely upon become available. For more information check out www.hdmi.org

The Adopted Trademarks HDMI, High-Definition Multimedia Interface and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.