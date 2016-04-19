Trending

All White Everything: ID-Cooling's Inexpensive Icekimo 120W Liquid Cooler

ID-Cooling's Icekimo 120W liquid cooler is perfect for white-themed systems without the price premium that white products seem to have.

One way in which manufacturers can always differentiate their products is through pricing, and another is through color. To that end, the ID-Cooling Icekimo 120W is both very white and very affordable.

The unit itself has a 120 mm radiator, white tubing, a white CPU block, and a white 120 mm fan. Both the fan and the CPU block are LED-lit in, you guessed it, white. At its full speed of 1,500 RPM, the fan will push 62 CFM of air, lift 1.78 mm of water, and make no more than 26.4 dBa of noise. When spun down to 700 RPM, the noise value drops to 18 dBa.

The pump has a rated power consumption of 3W at 2,500 RPM and makes no more than 25 dBa of noise, and with a ceramic bearing, ID-Cooling expects it to last 50,000 hours.

Overall, the specs of this little cooler don’t impress, but that isn’t the point. It is a simple liquid cooler that should fit nicely in white-themed systems without breaking bank.

Pricing sits at $59.99, and it should hit shelves soon.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jimmysmitty 19 April 2016 17:46
    That is... that is pretty damn white.
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 19 April 2016 17:56
    looking at there site they seem lacking in the support / replacement parts dept.. all them coolers and just maybe 15 manual downloads

    and then wheres that cooler at here anyway ?? too new to list ??

    http://www.idcooling.com/Product/series/category_parent/72/name/WATER%20COOLING
    Reply
  • gggplaya 19 April 2016 19:35
    At $59.99, just buy a new kit should there be a failure down the road.
    Reply
  • Aspiring techie 19 April 2016 19:41
    How curious. I wonder how that would look in a pure black and white build?
    Reply
  • pjc6281 19 April 2016 19:54
    #BlackCoolersMatter
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 19 April 2016 20:08
    ''At $59.99, just buy a new kit should there be a failure down the road. '' .... lol... i'll upvote that ... lol..

    though I guess i'll just stick to known trusted brands like corsair or coolermaster ect.....

    Reply
  • jaber2 19 April 2016 21:47
    Join the #MakeWhiteGreatAgain
    Reply
  • oldboy2508 20 April 2016 16:22
    Is that correct, "lift 1.78 mm of water"? Does that refer to how high it can push water up a tube?
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 20 April 2016 16:28
    What is head lift on a water pump?

    Sum of discharge head, suction lift, and friction loss. In a general conversation about the performance abilities of a pump, the term head usually refers to the maximum vertical distance from water source to discharge point that water can be pumped

    To calculate head pressure in psi from a head height given in feet you multiply by 0.434.
    15 x 0.434 = 6.51 psi
    Reply
  • Ambular 20 April 2016 17:59
    An all-white system would be a nightmare to keep clean.
    Reply