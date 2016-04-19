All White Everything: ID-Cooling's Inexpensive Icekimo 120W Liquid Cooler

One way in which manufacturers can always differentiate their products is through pricing, and another is through color. To that end, the ID-Cooling Icekimo 120W is both very white and very affordable.

The unit itself has a 120 mm radiator, white tubing, a white CPU block, and a white 120 mm fan. Both the fan and the CPU block are LED-lit in, you guessed it, white. At its full speed of 1,500 RPM, the fan will push 62 CFM of air, lift 1.78 mm of water, and make no more than 26.4 dBa of noise. When spun down to 700 RPM, the noise value drops to 18 dBa.

The pump has a rated power consumption of 3W at 2,500 RPM and makes no more than 25 dBa of noise, and with a ceramic bearing, ID-Cooling expects it to last 50,000 hours.

Overall, the specs of this little cooler don’t impress, but that isn’t the point. It is a simple liquid cooler that should fit nicely in white-themed systems without breaking bank.

Pricing sits at $59.99, and it should hit shelves soon.

