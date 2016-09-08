Inno3D GTX 1080 iChill Black Stays Cool Two Ways

Inno3D announced a new flagship GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card called the iChill Black. The GPU aims to keep temperatures low with its hybrid cooling system, which features a 120mm radiator and a single 80mm fan over a direct-contact MOSFET heatsink.

The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 iChill Black edition graphics card features a base clock of 1,759 MHz, with a boost frequency of 1,898 MHz. The card maxes out at 230 watts, and it uses a 6-pin and an 8-pin power connector to feed the demand.

The star of this particular show is the hybrid cooling solution, which, on paper, reduces overall noise and increases thermal dissipation with its closed-loop water pump and 120mm radiator. The MOSFETs are also given extra attention with a massive heatsink directly under the 80mm fan. Under these conditions, the card should remain relatively “chill.”

The shroud features multi-color LED lighting that changes based on the workload. Light productivity and idling displays blue lighting (low), with light gaming workloads changing to a shade of green (medium). At max load, the GPU will shine bright red (high), so you know it’s working hard.

The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 iChill Black is available now, though the company was vague on where you could purchase it and for how much, stating only that you should check your local retailers for regional pricing. Our best guess is that you won’t see these available in the U.S. anytime soon.