Inno3D GTX 1080 iChill Black Stays Cool Two Ways

Inno3D announced a new flagship GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card called the iChill Black. The GPU aims to keep temperatures low with its hybrid cooling system, which features a 120mm radiator and a single 80mm fan over a direct-contact MOSFET heatsink.

The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 iChill Black edition graphics card features a base clock of 1,759 MHz, with a boost frequency of 1,898 MHz. The card maxes out at 230 watts, and it uses a 6-pin and an 8-pin power connector to feed the demand.

The star of this particular show is the hybrid cooling solution, which, on paper, reduces overall noise and increases thermal dissipation with its closed-loop water pump and 120mm radiator. The MOSFETs are also given extra attention with a massive heatsink directly under the 80mm fan. Under these conditions, the card should remain relatively “chill.”

The shroud features multi-color LED lighting that changes based on the workload. Light productivity and idling displays blue lighting (low), with light gaming workloads changing to a shade of green (medium). At max load, the GPU will shine bright red (high), so you know it’s working hard.

The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 iChill Black is available now, though the company was vague on where you could purchase it and for how much, stating only that you should check your local retailers for regional pricing. Our best guess is that you won’t see these available in the U.S. anytime soon.

ProductInno3D GeForce GTX 1080 iChill Black Edition
CUDA Cores2,560
Base Clock1,759 MHz
Boost Clock1,898 MHZ
Memory8 GB GDDR5X (10 Gbps)
Memory Interface256-Bit
Video Output-Dual-Link DVI-D-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x3
Max TDP230 watts
Power Connectors6+8-pin
Length266 mm
Height98 mm
7 Comments
  • jaber2 08 September 2016 22:00
    I would call these hybrid
    Reply
  • Kimonajane 08 September 2016 22:57
    Yummy would love to build a new rig with this and a i7-6700k
    Reply
  • photonboy 09 September 2016 02:08
    I thought there was something DIFFERENT about this design at first, but it doesn't seem much different than other Hybrid coolers.

    Basically the GPU (processor) is on the liquid cooling loop with everything else using a HSF.
    Reply
  • kamhagh 09 September 2016 09:27
    Meh twin frost is More than enough
    Reply
  • FUNANDJAM 09 September 2016 15:01
    @PHOTONBOY There is a difference between this hybrid cooler and other hybrid coolers. EVGA and Corsair use a blower style cooler, aka a reference card style, to blow all the hot air out, while the iChill card uses an open air fan cooler that blows the hot air into the case.
    Reply
  • Sam Hain 09 September 2016 22:05
    Benches, thermals (inside case temps taken too) at some point comparing to other GTX 1080 Hybrids as a follow-up to this article?
    Reply
  • velocityg4 10 September 2016 04:19
    From a manufacturing standpoint. With all the fins, extra fan and shroud. I fail to see how this could be any cheaper to mass produce than a full cover waterblock. You still have at least as much heatsink material if not more. You also still have the cost of sealing the unit, radiator, lines and pump.

    All it does is add another fan to make noise. A small fan at that. Which means high RPM thus noisy.
    Reply