Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Leak: Specs for F-Series Desktop CPUs Posted

Uruguayan media outlet Informática Cero has published alleged specifications for Intel's looming 10th Generation Comet Lake F-series desktop processors. The PowerPoint slide appears to be part of a Comet Lake presentation that leaked back in December.

Intel first introduced the F-series concept with its 9th Generation Coffee Lake processors. Those F-series chips have the same silicon as their non-F counterparts but lack integrated graphics, providing Intel a way to salvage silicon that failed to meet graphics standards. If Informática Cero's slide is legitimate, Intel will seemingly follow this same game plan for Comet Lake.

It appears that Intel could launch up to three F-series and KF-series Comet Lake processors. The slide names a Core i9-10900KF, Core i7-10700KF and Core i5-10600KF, as well as their respective locked variants, (which can't be overclocked), the Core i9-10900F, Core i7-10700F and Core i5-10600F.

The KF-series chips reportedly adhere to a 125W TDP (thermal design power), with the F-series chips confined to 65W. Only the i9 parts benefit from Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) technology, which aims to enable a higher clock speed on top of the existing Turbo Boost clock.

Model Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) Intel Single Core Turbo (GHz) Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology (GHz) Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Single / All Core (GHz) Intel All Core Turbo (GHz) Intel Smart Cache (MB) TDP (W) Core i9-10900KF 10 / 20 3.7 5.1 5.2 5.3 / 4.9 4.8 20 125 Core i7-10700KF 8 / 16 3.8 5.0 5.1 N/A 4.7 16 125 Core i5-10600KF 6 / 12 4.1 4.8 N/A N/A 4.5 12 125 Core i9-10900F 10 / 20 2.8 5.0 5.1 5.2 / 4.6 4.5 20 65 Core i7-10700F 8 / 16 2.9 4.7 4.5 N/A 4.6 16 65 Core i5-10600F 6 / 12 2.9 4.3 N/A N/A 4.0 12 65

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed.

According to the slide, the i9-10900KF and i9-10900F will have 10 cores and 20 threads each. The KF variant is listed with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 5.3 GHz TVB clock, and the F variant features a 2.8 GHz base and a 5.2 GHz TVB clock.

The i7-10700KF and i7-10700F are said to have eight cores and 16 threads each. The KF model seemingly ticks with a 3.8 GHz base and 5.1 GHz boost clock, respectively. The F model works with a 2.9 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost, according to the slide.

Lastly, the i5-10600KF and i5-10600F will reportedly sport six cores and 12 threads. The former has a 4.1 GHz base clock and 4.8 boost clock, whereas the latter is limited to a 2.9 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock, Informática Cero's information claims.

Intel hasn't confirmed the official launch date for its 10th Generation Comet Lake desktop CPUs. However, we expect the new chips to land in April if not sooner.