Report: Intel's Upcoming Comet Lake Xeon Mobile CPU Skyrockets to 5.3 GHz

By

Pretty ripped for a Xeon chip.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Reputable hardware leaker @momomo_us has shared alleged specifications for the Intel Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M. The two mobile Xeon chips presumably hail from Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake family.

According to online distributor Mouser Electronics, both the Xeon W-10885M and Xeon W-10855M feature FC-BGA14F packaging. The first is believed to be the flagship part, and these processors should ultimately end up in high-end mobile workstations.

Comet Lake is based on Intel's aging 14nm process node, so the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M should be no exception. The Comet Lake H-series mobile processors adhere to a 45W TDP (thermal design power), so we expect the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M to do the same.

Specifications*

ModelPart NumberCores / ThreadsBase / Boost Clock (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)TDP (W)
Intel Xeon W-10885MCL8070104398811S RH8L8 / 16? / 5.31645
Intel Core i9-10980HK?8 / 163.1 / 5.31645
Intel Xeon W-10855MCL8070104398912S RH8M6 / 12? / 5.11245
Intel Core i7-10750H?6 / 122.6 / 5.01245

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed.

The Xeon W-10885M allegedly features eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. The octa-core chip reportedly comes with a 5.3 GHz boost clock, which is very impressive for a Xeon chip and a mobile one at that. 

Then there's the Xeon W-10855M, which seemingly comes with six cores, 12 threads and 12MB of L3 cache. The hexa-core part apparently boosts up to 5.1 GHz.

If we look closely at the specifications, it's evident that the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M practically share the same alleged specifications as the also unreleased Intel Core i9-10980HK and i7-10750H. This isn't a bit surprising, since Xeon processors often take after their mainstream counterparts. 

However, what differentiates one from the other is the feature set. For example, the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M will likely come with support for ECC memory in RAM and exclusive technologies, such as vPro, Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) and Active Management Technology (AMT).

Based on leaks thus far, Intel's Comet Lake-based mobile Xeon chips will compete against AMD's Ryzen Pro 4000-series of chips, which AMD hasn't detailed yet but are already slotted to appear in Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops in Q2 this year. We expect the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M to face the 15W Ryzen Pro 7 4800U and Ryzen Pro 5 4600U, respectively. If we base our comparison on TDP, the Xeon offerings should take on the 45W Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4600H.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251 11 March 2020 22:51
    so more 5+ghz for a mobile device that will never be reached?
    Reply
  • jeremyj_83 11 March 2020 23:25
    hotaru251 said:
    so more 5+ghz for a mobile device that will never be reached?
    It will reach it, just on 1c/1t maybe 2t. With a 45W TDP with 8 cores the base clock is probably 1.5GHz.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 12 March 2020 01:59
    hotaru251 said:
    so more 5+ghz for a mobile device that will never be reached?
    These might actually be able to boost to those clocks on a single core when plugged in. A top end mobile Xeon isn't going in an ultrabook. Mobile workstations are more DTR's than laptops. They allow you to take your system with you, but you're not going to want to lug it around on a hiking trip and expect it to run all day on a battery.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 12 March 2020 12:17
    spongiemaster said:
    These might actually be able to boost to those clocks on a single core when plugged in. A top end mobile Xeon isn't going in an ultrabook. Mobile workstations are more DTR's than laptops. They allow you to take your system with you, but you're not going to want to lug it around on a hiking trip and expect it to run all day on a battery.
    It'll boost to 5.3ghz on a single core workload for maybe 20 seconds. These boost numbers are heavily inflated and unrealistic for a XEON machine which are typically used for tasks that require more than 1 thread, like content creation, multiple virtual machines etc.... Right now, with AMD being so awesome, it's all about marketing with Intel right now. They NEED to advertise some sort of advantage over AMD.
    Reply
  • LordVile 12 March 2020 13:00
    hotaru251 said:
    so more 5+ghz for a mobile device that will never be reached?
    Be on EXTREME BOOST 6.8 Boost to 5.3GHz on half a core for 0.03s then throttle back down to below base to recover! Then slap a 5GHz+ on the box because that's not false advertising.
    Reply
  • hotaru251 13 March 2020 05:05
    LordVile said:
    Be on EXTREME BOOST 6.8 Boost to 5.3GHz on half a core for 0.03s then throttle back down to below base to recover! Then slap a 5GHz+ on the box because that's not false advertising.
    exactly.

    then it thermal throttles lower than baseclock <_<
    Reply