Internet Explorer 10 to Ignore Windows Vista

If you're running Windows Vista and you're an Internet Explorer faithful user, then IE9 will be the end of the road for you. Computerworld has confirmed with Microsoft that Internet Explorer 10 is meant for Windows 7 and newer.

Windows Vista and XP users trying to install the new IE10 platform preview released earlier this week will get the error message: "Windows Internet Explorer Platform Preview does not support any operating system earlier than Windows 7." Microsoft said that this would not change for the final release of IE10.

Even though Windows 7 shares much of its code foundation with Windows Vista, it seems that Microsoft is doing what it can to push ahead to get everyone one the latest operating system.

"Windows Vista customers have a great browsing experience with IE9, but in building IE10 we are focused on continuing to drive the kind of innovation that only happens when you take advantage of the ongoing improvements in modern operating systems and modern hardware," a Microsoft spokeswoman emailed to Computerworld.

"Regarding Windows Vista, our decision with IE9 was not to build to the lowest common denominator," she said. "With IE9 we made the decision to help unlock the best Web experience possible, which means taking advantage of everything around the browser -- including Windows 7 and modern PC hardware."

In some ways, this is a positive move by Microsoft to help prevent another case of Windows XP – needing to support an OS that was past its prime.