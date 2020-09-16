Klevv Expands DDR4 Portfolio With Cras XR RGB and Bolt XR RAM

Klevv Cras XR RGB (Image credit: Klevv)

Klevv recently launched two new DDR4 memory product lines. The Cras XR RGB series targets the RGB fanactics, while the Bolt XR series looks to be the best RAM for those who want less flashy kit.

Klevv is a consumer memory brand that belongs to Essencore, which like SK Hynix, is a subsidiary of SK Group. While Klevv sounds like a new player, it's backed with a ton of expertise in the memory field.

Standing at 42.5mm tall, the Cras XR RGB incorporates a metal heat spreader and RGB-controlled LED bar. The memory module's illumination is compatible with multiple RGB ecosystems, such as Razer Chroma RGB, Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Klevv Cras XR RGB & Bolt XR Specifications

Series Frequency Capacity Timings Operating Voltage (V) Cras XR RGB DDR4-4266 8GB, 16GB (2x 8GB) 19-26-26-46 1.40 Cras XR RGB, Bolt XR DDR4-4000 8GB, 16GB (2x 8GB) 19-25-25-45 1.40 Cras XR RGB, Bolt XR DDR4-3600 8GB, 16GB, 16GB (2x 8GB), 32GB (2x 16GB) 18-22-22-42 1.35

The Cras XR RGB arrive in separate 8GB and 16GB memory modules or in dual-channel packages up to 32GB (2x 16GB). Klevv offers the memory kits with varying speeds that range between DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4266.

The Bolt XR, on the other hand, does away with the RGB LED bar, retaining a aluminum heat spreader, albeit with a slightly different design. Without the LED bar, the Bolt XR comes in at 36.7mm and would be perfect for consumers that want low-profile memory for their CPU air coolers.

The Bolt XR is only available in two frequencies though. DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4000. They come in the same 8GB and 16GB modules or bundles of 16GB (2x 8GB) and 32GB (2x 16GB). The timings and DRAM voltages are identical to those of the Cras XR RGB.

Klevv Bolt XR (Image credit: Klevv)

Both the Cras XR RGB and Bolt XR are made and tested in Korea. They are XMP 2.0-ready and are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms.

Klev backs the Cras XR RGB and Bolt XR with a limited lifetime warranty. The company hasn't revealed the pricing or availability for the new memory kits.