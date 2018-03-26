Trending

Koolance Releases CPU-400 Waterblock For Intel And AMD Processors

By

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

It’s been a long time since we heard anything from watercooling specialist Koolance. Now the company has broken its silence and released its first new CPU waterblock in two years, the CPU-400. Except for some basic feature highlights--including  a nickel-plated, microfin cold plate and spacing compatibility for Koolance compression fittings up to ¾” OD--details are scarce.

Compared to some of its contemporary competitors, such as those from Phanteks and Swiftech, the CPU-400 is decidedly old-school-looking. Its top plate is made from black acetal instead of RGB-friendly transparent acrylic, and its retention frame is black instead of chrome.

These qualities might make you think the CPU-400 is targeted towards the budget-conscious, but it isn’t cheap. The Koolance CPU-400 comes in Intel and AMD versions, both of which are available for $90 at Koolance’s website.

ProductCPU-400ICPU-400A
Socket TypeIntel socket LGA 2066, 2011 / 2011-v3 (Square ILM only), 1366, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156AMD socket AM4, AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, FM1, FM2, FM2+
MaterialNickel-Plated Copper, Stainless Steel, POM Acetal, EPDMNickel-Plated Copper, Stainless Steel, POM Acetal, EPDM
Water Block DimensionsUnknownUnknown
Base DimensionsUnknownUnknown
Fin DimensionsUnknownUnknown
Weight0.23kg0.23kg
LightingXX
ColorsBlackBlack
Warranty1 Year1 Year