Lenovo Unveils New P330 Workstations With Xeon E CPUs

(Image credit: Lenovo)

With the announcement of Intel’s Xeon E processors, Lenovo has unveiled its P330 series of workstations, the P330 Tower, P330 Small Form Factor and P330 Tiny workstations. Both will be available in August, but pricing wasn’t immediately available.

The Tower and Small Form Factor machines offer Xeon E and Intel Optane memory, and allow for Nvidia Quadro P4000 GPUs. The two larger machines offer up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and multiple storage bays in addition to M.2 NVMe slots on the motherboard. Both feature USB Type-A, USB Type-C, DisplayPort, HDMI and Ethernet.



Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Tower Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Small Form Factor Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Tiny CPU Intel Xeon E-2100, 8th Gen Intel Core i Intel Xeon E-2100, 8th Gen Intel Core i Up to 8th Gen Core i GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro P4000 Up to Nvidia Quadro P4000 Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P620 RAM Up to 64GB 2666MHz DDR4 Up to 64GB 2666MHz DDR4 Up to 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 Size 14.8 x 12.9 x 6.5 inches 13.5 x 3.7 x 12.0 inches 7.2 x 7.1 x 1.4 inches

The Tiny, on the other hand, has 2TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage and an Nvidia Quadro P620. Lenovo claims its the “world’s smallest chassis” at just 1 liter. It uses 8th Gen Intel Core i processors and Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P620 GPUs and goes up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.



The machines are aimed at VR content creators, architects, engineers and other who need high-speed CPUs and powerful graphics for rendering and running intensive applications.