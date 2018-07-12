Trending

Lenovo Unveils New P330 Workstations With Xeon E CPUs

By

(Image credit: Lenovo)

With the announcement of Intel’s Xeon E processors, Lenovo has unveiled its P330 series of workstations, the P330 Tower, P330 Small Form Factor and P330 Tiny workstations. Both will be available in August, but pricing wasn’t immediately available.

The Tower and Small Form Factor machines offer Xeon E and Intel Optane memory, and allow for Nvidia Quadro P4000 GPUs. The two larger machines offer up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and multiple storage bays in addition to M.2 NVMe slots on the motherboard. Both feature USB Type-A, USB Type-C, DisplayPort, HDMI and Ethernet.

Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Tower Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Small Form FactorLenovo ThinkStation P330 Tiny
CPUIntel Xeon E-2100, 8th Gen Intel Core iIntel Xeon E-2100, 8th Gen Intel Core iUp to 8th Gen Core i
GPUUp to Nvidia Quadro P4000Up to Nvidia Quadro P4000Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P620
RAMUp to 64GB 2666MHz DDR4Up to 64GB 2666MHz DDR4Up to 32GB 2666MHz DDR4
Size14.8 x 12.9 x 6.5 inches13.5 x 3.7 x 12.0 inches7.2 x 7.1 x 1.4 inches

The Tiny, on the other hand, has 2TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage and an Nvidia Quadro P620. Lenovo claims its the “world’s smallest chassis” at just 1 liter. It uses 8th Gen Intel Core i processors and Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P620 GPUs and goes up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The machines are aimed at VR content creators, architects, engineers and other who need high-speed CPUs and powerful graphics for rendering and running intensive applications.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • therealduckofdeath 13 July 2018 08:09
    Lenovo decided to become a scam company this year. Their promotion of the Lenovo Z5 smartphone was the biggest lie campaign an IT company has ever made. Promoted like a truly bezel and notch free phone, for the media attention, but it turned out to be a cheap phone with bezels and notches. Why would any IT professional trust anything from this company now?
    Reply