Lenovo Debuts Yoga 710, 510 Laptops, Ideapad Miix 310 2-In-1

While not as big as its showing at CES earlier this year, Lenovo unveiled more products at Mobile World Congress. For its laptop and two-in-one lineup, the company showed off three models.

Yoga 710

The new Yoga 710 comes in 11- and 14-inch variants starting at $499 and $799, respectively. In addition to the traditional laptop stance, both devices can also flex to a stand, tent and tablet format. The 11-inch laptop seems to be built more for portability, whereas the 14-inch device is meant for those who need more connectivity, as evidenced by its multiple ports.

Lenovo Yoga 710 710-11ISK (11-inch) 710-14ISK (14-inch) CPU Up to sixth generation Intel Core M5 processor (Skylake) Up to sixth generation Intel Core i7 processor (Skylake) GPU Integrated Intel graphics Optional Nvidia GFX GeForce 940 MX RAM Up to 8 GB (LP-DDR3) Up to 8 GB (DDR4) Storage Up to 256 GB SSD Up to 256 GB SSD Screen and Resolution 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080) 14-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080) Camera 1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p) 1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p) Connectivity 1x1 or 2x2 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1 2x2 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1 I/O 1x USB 3.0 (always-on), micro-HDMI, audio combo jack 2x USB 3.0 (1x always-on), micro-HDMI, SD card reader (supports MMC, SDHC, SDXC and SD), DisplayPort (combined with HDMI), audio combo jack OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home

Yoga 510 (aka "Flex 4")

Just like the Yoga 710, the Yoga 510 laptops can also flex to stand, tent and tablet postures. Its main feature is the so-called Yoga Rapid Recharge, which apparently charges the battery to 100 percent in two-and-a-half hours. The battery life for the Yoga 510 is eight-and-a-half hours (with HD video playback).

Lenovo Yoga 510 510-14ISK (14-inch) 510-15ISK CPU Up to sixth generation Intel Core i7 or Pentium (Skylake) Up to sixth generation Intel Core i7 or Pentium (Skylake) GPU Up to AMD Radeon R5 M430 Up to AMD Radeon R7 M460 RAM Up to 8 GB (DDR4) Up to 8 GB (DDR4) Storage Up to 1 TB HDD or up to 256 GB SSD Up to 1 TB HDD or up to 256 GB SSD Screen and Resolution 14-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080) 15-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080) Camera 1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p) 1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p) Connectivity 1x1 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1, Giga LAN 1x1 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1, Giga LAN I/O 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 (always-on), HDMI, SD card reader (supports MMC, SDHC, SDXC and SD), audio combo jack 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 (always-on), HDMI, SD card reader (supports MMC, SDHC, SDXC and SD), audio combo jack OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home

The Yoga 510 is available as a 14- or 15-inch model, starting at $599 and $699, respectively. In the United States, the Yoga 510 will be under a different name — the Flex 4.

One More Lenovo Ideapad

Rounding out the list is the Ideapad Miix 310. The two-in-one device features a 10.1-inch IPS screen and a battery life of 10 hours (based on video playback). The Miix 310 also includes a detachable keyboard, and an adjustable hinge that should provide various viewing angles while you watch movies or shows. The Ideapad Miix 310 will cost you $229.

Lenovo Ideapad Miix 310 CPU Intel Atom X5-8300 processor (1.44 GHz, Cherry Trail) GPU Integrated Intel graphics RAM Up to 2 GB Storage 128 GB eMMC Screen and Resolution 10.1-inch IPS (1920x1080) Camera 2 MP (front) and 5 MP (rear) Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 (optional 4G LTE)

Coming Very Soon

If you want to get any of these five devices, you won’t have to wait long. Lenovo plans to release the Yoga 510 in April and the Yoga 710 in May. The Ideapad Miix 310 comes out one month later in June. However, another Lenovo document mentioned a different release date for all three devices: The Ideapad will come out in June, while the Yoga 510 and 710 will be available in July. We'll provide an update on the final release date once Lenovo clarifies the discrepancy.



