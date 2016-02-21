Trending

Lenovo Debuts Yoga 710, 510 Laptops, Ideapad Miix 310 2-In-1

While not as big as its showing at CES earlier this year, Lenovo unveiled more products at Mobile World Congress. For its laptop and two-in-one lineup, the company showed off three models.

Yoga 710

The new Yoga 710 comes in 11- and 14-inch variants starting at $499 and $799, respectively. In addition to the traditional laptop stance, both devices can also flex to a stand, tent and tablet format. The 11-inch laptop seems to be built more for portability, whereas the 14-inch device is meant for those who need more connectivity, as evidenced by its multiple ports.

Lenovo Yoga 710710-11ISK (11-inch)710-14ISK (14-inch)
CPUUp to sixth generation Intel Core M5 processor (Skylake)Up to sixth generation Intel Core i7 processor (Skylake)
GPUIntegrated Intel graphicsOptional Nvidia GFX GeForce 940 MX
RAMUp to 8 GB (LP-DDR3)Up to 8 GB (DDR4)
StorageUp to 256 GB SSDUp to 256 GB SSD
Screen and Resolution11.6-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080)14-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080)
Camera1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p)1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p)
Connectivity1x1 or 2x2 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.12x2 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1
I/O1x USB 3.0 (always-on), micro-HDMI, audio combo jack2x USB 3.0 (1x always-on), micro-HDMI, SD card reader (supports MMC, SDHC, SDXC and SD), DisplayPort (combined with HDMI), audio combo jack
OSWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home

Yoga 510 (aka "Flex 4")

Just like the Yoga 710, the Yoga 510 laptops can also flex to stand, tent and tablet postures. Its main feature is the so-called Yoga Rapid Recharge, which apparently charges the battery to 100 percent in two-and-a-half hours. The battery life for the Yoga 510 is eight-and-a-half hours (with HD video playback).

Lenovo Yoga 510510-14ISK (14-inch)510-15ISK
CPUUp to sixth generation Intel Core i7 or Pentium (Skylake)Up to sixth generation Intel Core i7 or Pentium (Skylake)
GPUUp to AMD Radeon R5 M430Up to AMD Radeon R7 M460
RAMUp to 8 GB (DDR4)Up to 8 GB (DDR4)
StorageUp to 1 TB HDD or up to 256 GB SSDUp to 1 TB HDD or up to 256 GB SSD
Screen and Resolution14-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080)15-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1080)
Camera1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p)1 MP fixed focus CMOS (720p)
Connectivity1x1 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1, Giga LAN1x1 A/C Wi-Fi+, Bluetooth 4.1, Giga LAN
I/O2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 (always-on), HDMI, SD card reader (supports MMC, SDHC, SDXC and SD), audio combo jack2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 (always-on), HDMI, SD card reader (supports MMC, SDHC, SDXC and SD), audio combo jack
OSWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home

The Yoga 510 is available as a 14- or 15-inch model, starting at $599 and $699, respectively. In the United States, the Yoga 510 will be under a different name — the Flex 4.

One More Lenovo Ideapad

Rounding out the list is the Ideapad Miix 310. The two-in-one device features a 10.1-inch IPS screen and a battery life of 10 hours (based on video playback). The Miix 310 also includes a detachable keyboard, and an adjustable hinge that should provide various viewing angles while you watch movies or shows. The Ideapad Miix 310 will cost you $229.

Lenovo Ideapad Miix 310
CPUIntel Atom X5-8300 processor (1.44 GHz, Cherry Trail)
GPUIntegrated Intel graphics
RAMUp to 2 GB
Storage128 GB eMMC
Screen and Resolution10.1-inch IPS (1920x1080)
Camera2 MP (front) and 5 MP (rear)
Connectivity802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 (optional 4G LTE)

Coming Very Soon

If you want to get any of these five devices, you won’t have to wait long. Lenovo plans to release the Yoga 510 in April and the Yoga 710 in May. The Ideapad Miix 310 comes out one month later in June. However, another Lenovo document mentioned a different release date for all three devices: The Ideapad will come out in June, while the Yoga 510 and 710 will be available in July. We'll provide an update on the final release date once Lenovo clarifies the discrepancy.

  • hst101rox 22 February 2016 02:47
    With the 7mm thick 2 platter 2TB 2.5" Seagate SMR drive, that could bring the capacity of these Lenovo's beyond "Up to 1TB HDD". I doubt the drive bay will handle a driver thicker than 7mm so the Samsung/Seagate M9T is not possible but the new Seagate is.
