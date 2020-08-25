Let Your Nostalgia Take Flight With Retro Microsoft Flight Simulators

There is no denying that Microsoft Flight Simulator is a masterpiece of simulation and visuals but it needs a powerful machine to get the best from it. If your machine is not up to the job, or you fancy a retro flight from Chicago’s Meigs Field then Sebastian Macke's browser based versions of Flight Simulator 1.0 to 4 offer the chance to fly around a virtual slice of 1980s simulation.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

Sebastian’s project provides the first four versions of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, playable via the browser. We have full control of the plane via the keyboard and mouse so we can fly around Chicago or take a tour around Manhattan from the comfort of our home. While the visuals may not be as detailed as the latest version, there is no denying that even these earlier simulators are as demanding on our piloting skills, or lack of in our case. The included flight instruction lessons are sure to improve our skills or at least provide amusement for our friends.

All of the features that present in the original versions of these Microsoft Flight Simulators are present in Sebastian’s version, including the chance to design your own plane and fly around the virtual world from different airports and locations. Let your nostalgia take flight!