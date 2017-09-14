Trending

Lian Li: We Don’t Need No Stinking Tempered Glass (Or RGB Lighting)!

Lian Li is returning to its roots with a new line of all aluminum PC chassis. The PC-Q50, PC-V320, and PC-V720 all feature what the company calls a "motherboard-centric design principle." Simply put, these chassis were built with the motherboard tray as the focal point of the design. Those of you who require RGB-lighting and tempered glass panels need not apply.

The company stated:

In a time of tempered glass and RGB lighting, Lian Li’s new cases offer a return to classic PC chassis, crafted with high-quality materials and offering a spacious solution to high-performance builds for regular desktop and HTPC use.

The design of these new aluminum chassis allows them to be used in a traditional vertical arrangement or positioned horizontally for use as an HTPC. All three chassis come equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector on the front panel and can be ordered with either a gray or black anodized finish.

The PC-Q50 is the smallest of the three chassis, measuring just 170 x 285 x 360mm (WxHxD). This mini chassis is designed for use with Mini-ITX motherboards and features only two expansion slots. The chassis supports CPU coolers as tall as 140mm, graphics cards up to 320mm, and small form factor power supplies up to 160mm in length.

The slightly larger PC-V320 is still considered small for a mid-tower chassis. Even so, this case supports up to Micro-ATX motherboards, is equipped with twice the amount of expansion slots as the PC-Q50, and can accommodate ATX PSUs up to 150mm and GPUs as long as 400mm.

The largest of the three chassis is the PC-V720. Although this case is classified as a mid-tower chassis, it's significantly larger than the PC-V320. This chassis can be equipped with up to full-sized ATX motherboards and features a total of seven expansion slots and support for 400mm GPUs and ATX power supplies up to 160mm long.

All three chassis come with mounting locations for two 2.5” and two 3.5” hard drives and feature the same I/O options--one USB 3.1 Type-C, two USB 3.0, and HD audio jacks.

Lian Li’s new aluminum chassis will be available any day now, with prices ranging from $150 to $220.

PC-Q50PC-V320PC-V720
Case SizeMini ChassisMid-Tower
Motherboard SupportMini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
Expansion Slots247
Dimensions (W x H x D)170 x 285 x 360mm170 x 325 x 467mm170 x 385 x 467mm
Drive Bays2x 2.5” / 2x 3.5”
Fan Support1x 120mm1x 140mm top    1x 120mm front
I/O2x USB3.01x USB3.1(Type-C)HD Audio
CPU Max Height140mm
GPU Max Length320mm400mm
PSU Max LengthSFX 160mmATX 150mmATX 160mm
Price$150$190$220
23 Comments
  • bloodroses 14 September 2017 21:32
    HTPC case? It's way too ugly for that duty imo.
  • why_wolf 14 September 2017 21:32
    That Q50 is really inferior to the Ncase M1. It's bigger with fewer options only $35 less than the Ncase. The funny thing is Lian-Li makes the case for Ncase. I'm still baffled why they haven't licensed the design so they can sell it directly themselves.
  • kookykrazee 14 September 2017 21:39
    Wow, it would almost seem better to get a case and buy or build or work on a door that is not glass...lol I have the DG-87 and I do not like the huge window or RGB and am looking at options to put a solid door on the side/front windowed cover.
  • ibjeepr 14 September 2017 21:48
    "All three chassis come equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector on the front panel"

    Finally, I hope this starts catching on.
  • DerekA_C 14 September 2017 21:53
    I feel like we traveled back in time to Packard Bell days, except for the USB 3.0 and 3.1c ports.
  • Yuka 14 September 2017 22:04
    USD$190... That is like USD$100 more expensive than what I'd like it to be and USD$150 over my CM Elite 361...

    I don't think the extras it has are worth *that* much. And the Elite is a bit more compact than this thing.
  • AlistairAB 14 September 2017 23:50
    There is a lian li case similar to the ncase, the PC-Q10.

    This new design has a few improvements to that one mainly in that it is easier to build with. More clearances in every direction except the cpu cooler height which was slightly reduced to make it not as wide.

    Running a 1080ti in one right now, and it has the best cooling of any case I've ever used as the GPU just draws cold air from under the case.
  • AlistairAB 14 September 2017 23:51
    That price though, wish it was cheaper. $110 for the ITX one would be nice.
  • AlistairAB 14 September 2017 23:54
    Where can we buy the PC-Q50? When it goes on sale someone please provide the link.
  • SaturnsVoid 15 September 2017 00:19
    Ehh, The dust is going to be bad!
