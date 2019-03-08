New Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18353 Improves Sandboxing

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft today released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18353 to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program. The new build includes numerous changes to Windows Sandbox, which debuted in December 2018 to give Windows 10 users a way to run potentially sketchy programs while mitigating the dangers to their systems.

Sandboxing essentially limits applications to their own little silos. This is a useful security measure that became far more common after Apple incorporated it in the App Store and, later, the Mac App Store. But it can also limit app features, which is why some developers avoid platforms that require sandboxing.

Microsoft said it made the following changes to Windows Sandbox with this build:

Enabled microphone in Windows Sandbox, to improve several accessibility scenarios and more

Added functionality to configure the audio input device via the Windows Sandbox config file

Fixed an issue in which the Windows Sandbox time zone was not synchronized with the host

Enabled the Shift + Alt + PrintScreen key sequence in Windows Sandbox, which activates the ease of access dialog for enabling high contrast mode

Enabled the Ctrl + Alt + Break key sequence in Windows Sandbox, which allows entering/exiting fullscreen mode

The company also opened up more slots for its State of Decay test, which is supposed to help the company develop future gaming tech for Windows 10. Reports indicate that the game is actually being downloaded from Xbox servers instead of those used by the Microsoft Store for reasons unknown.

Microsoft is testing an update process for State of Decay with Preview Build 18353. "To get it, launch the Store app, click […] and then 'Downloads and Updates,'" the company said. "Once installed, you shouldn’t see any difference in the game – it’s just a test update – but please let us know if anything doesn’t work!"

Preview Build 18353, like previous builds released to the Fast ring, relates to Windows 10 19H1. That version of the operating system is set to debut sometime this spring, although continued problems surrounding the oft-delayed Windows 10 October 2018 Update could lead Microsoft to push the next release back a bit.