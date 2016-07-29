Trending

MSI Aegis Ti Is Yet Another Barebones System, Supports SLI

MSI first introduced us to the Aegis series with a barebones system that included MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling 2 and a B150 chipset motherboard. Then, Aegis X offered an upgrade to a Z170 motherboard, a better PSU, and liquid cooling for the CPU. Now, MSI has announced yet another Aegis-branded barebones system.

The new MSI Aegis Ti features a custom Z170 motherboard, an 850-watt Platinum-rated power supply, and support for Nvidia two-way SLI configurations (something the previous iterations were incapable of). It has a higher memory capacity than its predecessors, with support for up to 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) of SO-DIMM DDR4 (the other Aegis models have only two SO-DIMMs). The two M.2 slots support MSI’s Super Raid 4 (RAID 0) NVMe storage array. There’s also space for two 3.5-inch or one 2.5-inch drives.

A new version of the cooling solution, Silent Storm Cooling 3 (not to be confused with Silent Storm Cooling 2, or Silent Storm Cooling 2 Pro, or the original Silent Storm Cooling from the MSI Vortex), provides dedicated airflow for the graphics card(s) and power supply. Similar to the Aegis X, the Aegis Ti also features a liquid-cooling radiator for the CPU.

Aesthetically, we’re looking at the same barebones Aegis chassis as before. The biggest difference is the added space (and therefore, size) for a second GPU, but the overall design and layout remains the same. The front panel features a USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C slot with up to 10 Gb/s data rates. There’s also two USB 3.1 Type-A ports; one is Gen 2, the other is Gen 1 (5 Gb/s). You can plug in your headset with a combo audio in/out jack, and an HDMI port on front is a considerate feature for a VR gamer. You can also press the Dragon button to instantly overclock the platform (though we aren't sure how much user setup is required, if any).

The motherboard’s rear I/O panel has four USB 3.1 Type-A (Gen 1) ports, four USB 2.0 ports, audio jacks and a P/S 2 port. The front panel’s HDMI pass through is on the back of the chassis in a space between where the graphics cards would go, making it easy to connect it to the GPUs. Internet connectivity is provided by a Killer LAN E2400 RJ45 gigabit Ethernet port and an onboard Killer Wi-Fi 1435AC adapter.

The MSI Aegis Ti barebones PC appears to be the king of the Aegis mountain, and it will arrive in mid-August starting at $649.99. Some assembly is required. However, the company undoubtedly has plans to sell a fully-featured Aegis Ti in the future (MSI did that with the previous Aegis barebones PCs), so if DIY isn’t your thing, hang tight. Preconfigured systems are likely coming.

ProductMSI Aegis Ti Barebones System
CPU Support (Not Included)Up to Intel Core i7-6700K
GPU Support (Not Included)Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 2-Way SLI
Memory SupportUp to 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) SO-DIMM DDR4
Motherboard ChipsetZ170
Storage (Not Included)- 3.5-inch HDD x3- 2.5-inch HDD/SSD- M.2 PCIe SSD x2
Front Panel- USB 3.1 (Type-C, Gen 2)- USB 3.1 (Type-A, Gen 2)- USB 3.1 (Type-A, Gen 1)- HDMI Out
Rear I/O- USB 3.1 (Type-A, Gen 1) x4- USB 2.0 x4- 7-In-1 Audio Jacks- RJ45 (LAN)- P/S 2
Networking- Killer Gigabit LAN E2400- Killer WiFi 1435AC w/ Bluetooth 4.1
Optical DriveSuper Multi DVD
CoolingSilent Storm Cooling 3 (Liquid-Cooled CPU)
Power Supply850-Watt 80 Plus Platinum Certified
Dimensions510 x 415 x 506 mm
Starting MSRP$649.99
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • igot1forya 29 July 2016 15:02
    This is a special kind of ugly...
  • Samer1970 29 July 2016 15:47
    ugly ... they need better designer ... the idea is okay but its ugly
  • turkey3_scratch 29 July 2016 15:48
    18352535 said:
    ugly ... they need better designer ... the idea is okay but its ugly

    Yeah but non-PC builders probably find it attractive.
  • Samer1970 29 July 2016 17:00
    18352546 said:
    18352535 said:
    ugly ... they need better designer ... the idea is okay but its ugly

    Yeah but non-PC builders probably find it attractive.

    I dont understand how rich companies like MSI dont hire good industrial designers, there are plenty and each has his own concept design in which they can see and decide how good he or she is ...

  • Sloblo 29 July 2016 18:09
    The way the front angles down looks makes this system look like a really disappointed robot.

    It's ok Robot, things will get better!
  • Awesomlego 01 August 2016 23:29
    I feel like it would fall over or something
  • shakuvendell 05 August 2016 14:29
    I get the feeling that this isn't an issue of "industrial design" problems but rather purely subjective artistic preference...

    ...I'll take a look inside before I criticize the "industrial design."

    Not everyone wants a post-modern spartan asthetic, folks!
